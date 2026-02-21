A Nigerian lady who migrated to Canada has expressed worry about how hard it is to find a job in the North American country

Ranting online, she lamented that nobody warned her about the employment and housing challenges she would face in Canada

She compared her current living conditions in Canada to what she was used to in Nigeria, and she gave sarcastic advice to Nigerians

Madu Chinyere, a Nigerian lady living in Canada, has lamented her difficulty in finding a job and a suitable accommodation.

In a video shared on TikTok, Madu expressed worry that she did not expect to face such challenges in Canada and that she had not been warned before embarking on the relocation.

Lady in Canada shares her challenges

Madu said if she had been warned, she might have remained in Nigeria, stressing how tough it is to land a job in Canada.

"They did not tell us o. When I was in Nigeria, they did not tell me, they did not warn me.

"They did not warn me before I came into this country that before I will see work, I will see weehn.

"Everyday interview, interview, interview. Ah, people should have told me now. Maybe I should have stayed in Nigeria because I was working there..."

In her TikTok video, Madu compared her living conditions when in Nigeria to her current situation in Canada, stating that President Tinubu gave her a job back at home.

She frowned at the housing options available to her, saying she cannot live in a shared room in Canada.

"I was working (in Nigeria). I started even looking for work. You don try find house for Canada before? Hey! As a jobless person, hey, you are looking for the cheapest, then all you are seeing share, share, share.

"So me, me big girl like me, I should come and share my room with somebody. I mean room or shared apartment is manageable, but a whole me, Madu, I should come and share my room with another girl, never. So as you dey try find house, dey also dey try find job.

"I don die. People should have told me, maybe my destiny was in Nigeria. Maybe, I was maybe, I was supposed to be there, but I went against the rules of life, and now look at me, jobless and homeless."

Madu sarcastically advised those considering relocating to Canada to have a rethink, warning that the grass is not greener over there.

"Ha ha, what a life-changing situation. So the advice of the day is stay in Nigeria. Don't relocate. Stay there. Stay with your President Tinubu.

"Maybe he's even the right president for Nigeria. Maybe he is the right person. At least when I was there, I was working. Tinubu gave me a job. I am here. I'm jobless."

She, however, backtracked from her sarcasm, insisting that she would rather struggle in Canada than return to Nigeria.

Canada-based lady's rant triggers reactions

Lady laments being jobless in Canada

