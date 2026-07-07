Destiny Etiko appealed for public support for her colleague Nkachukwu Anijekwu, who is facing a serious health challenge

The actress shared an emotional plea from Nkachukwu, urging Nigerians to assist with her ongoing medical needs

Fans and well-wishers are being encouraged to support the rising Nollywood talent during this difficult period

Nollywood star Destiny Etiko has made a heartfelt plea for assistance on behalf of her colleague, Nkachukwu Anijekwu, who is currently battling cancer.

Etiko shared a video of the ailing actress, Cynthia (Nkachukwu Anijekwu), where she opened up about her painful journey with the illness.

Destiny Etiko raises alarm over actress Nkachukwu Anijekwu’s condition, appeals for support. Credit: @destinyetiko

Source: Instagram

In the emotional clip, Cynthia revealed her challenges:

“Good evening, Nigerians. My name is Cynthia. I have cancer, 2023. And I did my surgery. I took chemo. But later, it came back again and I've been in and out of the hospital. The recent checking news, the doctor said that it has reached my bone. And the treatment now is higher. I spend 600 and something a month now. And it's not an easy thing.”

She explained that her condition has worsened, requiring radiation and further surgery, which her family can no longer afford. Fighting back tears, she pleaded:

“Please, I need to live. I need to survive. I'm asking Nigerians to please help me. Anyone that can help, please, I need help. Your one Naira, your two Naira can add up to something reasonable for me to take the proper treatment for this cancer. I'm begging you, please help me.”

Sharing the video, Destiny Etiko wrote:

“She made this video today, please find it in your heart to offer her help. Nothing is too small 🙏. She is an upcoming Nollywood actress 😭💔. Nkachukwu Anijekwu. Her condition is very critical now.”

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that a troubling prophecy for Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko made waves online.

Popular Ghanaian seer Karma President, during his recent show, spoke about the actress’s alleged involvement in body enhancement.

In a video that quickly caught attention, the prophet warned the actress against undergoing any further surgery.

He claimed the curvy star might not survive another procedure.

In an earlier report, congratulations poured in for the Nollywood diva after she shared lovely pictures she took for Valentine’s Day.

The movie star, who visited Senator Ita Giwa a few months ago, posted a collage on her Instagram page ahead of the celebration.

In one of the photos, she was seen in a loved-up position with her new man as they held each other in a warm embrace.

The actress wore a red blouse with a matching headtie to mark Valentine’s Day. Her wrapper also had a touch of red.

Her man wore a cap with Niger Delta attire, while the actress ensured his face was not shown.

In the caption of her post, the actress gushed that her Valentine came early and added a flower emoji for her man.

Fans flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages and expressed excitement over the pictures.

Destiny Etiko calls for help over colleague's health condition as she shares heartbreaking update. Credit: @destinyetiko

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Destiny Etiko's plea

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

princesscandice11 said:

"May God heal you permanently ma amen 🙏."

stephanieekwu said:

"Lord please heal her 🙏🏾😭😭😭."

oleyceesay72 said:

"May God heal her 🙏🙏."

gloriaosarfo said:

"ELROI PLEASE COME THROUGH FOR US🙏🏾😩😭."

Lizzy Gold speaks on fallout with Destiny Etiko

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lizzy Gold celebrated Destiny Etiko’s birthday with a note reflecting on their reconciliation after a two-year fallout caused by gossip in Nollywood.

She admitted that she missed Destiny during their estrangement.

The actress praised her beautiful soul and vowed to avoid gossip-driven conflicts, wishing her friend abundant blessings, joy, and lasting friendship.

Source: Legit.ng