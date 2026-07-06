Covenant University has announced a vacancy for lecturers and professors in two new departments that were newly approved

The private university invited qualified and motivated candidates to apply for full-time faculty appointments in the newly approved departments

Full requirements and qualifications for each position were announced, including the method of application and CV format

Covenant University has announced various openings for faculty members in the newly approved programmes in the university.

The school made a public call for applications of lecturers and professors in the departments of Mechatronics Engineering and Quantity Surveying.

Covenant University Announces Vacancy For Lecturers in 2 New Departments, Posts Qualifications

Source: UGC

Covenant University announces vacancy for lecturers

On its Facebook page, Covenant University announced that the vacancies were opened in the following ranks: Professor, Associate Professor, Senior Lecturer, Lecturer I, Lecturer II, and Assistant Lecturer.

In the announcement, the qualification for each rank was listed, including the mode of application.

For Mechatronics Engineering, the Lecturer II is expected to have the following:

“Candidates must possess a Ph.D degree in Mechatronics Engineering or a related discipline or be at an advanced stage of their Ph.D programme (external assessment stage).

“Applicants must demonstrate potential for teaching and research. Evidence of publications in Scopus/Web of Science-indexed journals will be an added advantage.”

The requirements for Assistant Lecturer read:

“Candidates must possess at least a Master's Degree in Mechatronics Engineering or a related discipline with a CGPA or percentage score suitable for admission into a Ph.D programme.

“Candidates already enrolled in a Ph.D programme are also eligible to apply. Evidence of publications in Scopus/Web of Science-indexed journals will be an added advantage.”

Covenant University Announces Vacancy For Lecturers in 2 New Departments, Posts Qualifications

Source: UGC

Covenant University shares CV format for application

According to the announcement, the format of the Curriculum Vitae of applicants was stated.

It read:

“Interested candidates for the positions advertised should send their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae stating the following: Full names, Date of birth, Nationality, Marital status, Institutions attended (with dates), Academic and professional qualifications (with dates);

“Membership of learned societies and professional bodies. Working experience. Extracurricular activities, etc. Referees.”

General requirements for application include:

"i. Cover letter stating the position applied for and the department or college. ii. Copies of academic certificates, professional licences, and evidence of postgraduate qualifications.

"iii. List of publications and details of teaching and supervisory experience. iv. Names and contact details of three referees.

"Applicants should submit a PDF format of their application letter for the position, and an updated resume, following the application method outlined above.

"All applications should be titled with the position applied for and should be submitted on or before Thursday, July 21, 2026, to: careers@covenantuniversity.edu.ng."

See the full announcement below:

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