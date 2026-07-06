A woman has warmed hearts on social media after sharing how her husband keeps their marriage strong despite living in different countries

The woman disclosed that her husband regularly flies from the United States to Nigeria just to spend time with her

She shared a video of one of his visits, expressing gratitude for having a partner who remains committed to their relationship

A Nigerian woman has captured attention online after sharing a video showing the special moments she spent with her husband during one of his visits from the United States.

She disclosed that her husband lives in the US but makes it a priority to travel to Nigeria every three months to see her.

Nigerian woman in praises husband for traveling home every 3 months. Photo credit: @LittleMrs/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman shares how husband travels from US to visit her in Nigeria

According to the woman identified on TikTok as @LittleMrs, the frequent trips proved his commitment to their marriage and his determination not to allow long distance affect their relationship.

The video showed the couple spending quality time together during his visit, with the woman expressing admiration for the effort her husband consistently makes to be by her side.

She noted that despite living in different countries, her husband had always reassured her that the physical distance between them would never weaken their bond.

Her post quickly drew attention from social media users, many of whom praised the couple's commitment to making their marriage work across continents.

Speaking on their relationship, the woman explained that her husband had repeatedly assured her that long distance would never become an obstacle to their love.

She said he has remained true to that promise by flying from the United States to Nigeria every three months just to spend time with her.

Sharing the video on TikTok, she captioned it:

"I know a man who flies from the USA to see his wife in Nigeria every 3 months, and that's my husband. He assured me that long distance won't ever come between us. I love you Papi."

Woman in long distance marriage commends husband for frequent visits. Photo credit: @LittleMrs/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady celebrates US-based husband

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@oghene baby said:

"Haaaa that's poor and I was even complaining that my visits every week instead of 2 times weekly."

@Dr_ninajessy said:

"My husband flies in almost every month, highest he’s stayed away USA/Nigeria is 6 weeks."

@chimma239 said:

"USA is one of the most difficult countries to grant visa but God will see you through. My aunt stayed here born two before visa approved."

@Maame S3rwaa said:

"I use to think long distance doesn’t work until I got married to my husband, he promised to come home twice in every year and he never for once failed now we’re together with our children and it has been nothing but love and God is blessing us. I can relate, keep going guys."

@Digitalskill6 said:

"I love that that is a good sign of a response man he is a very responsible man. I respect you my boss. it's not easy but you showed that for love, everything is possible. May God bless you and your family abundantly. Family first."

@O'CUBE WORLD said:

"He really tried oo. Omo the hours inside flight to Nigeria is a thing to be cherished! The day I set my foot on USA. I gave my hubby Kudos because it was a long journey mehn! Congratulations! Very soon way will open for you to he able to be together!"

@Mrs Tonia Akinkunmi added:

"I do same since October 2025 still July this my 3 times am going to Nigeria to meet my husband is not easy ooo na money you Dey send."

See the post below:

American man travels to see Nigerian wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a handsome American man shared an interesting video about his journey from his country to Nigeria to meet his wife.

He declared his excitement to finally meet with his Nigerian wife as he detailed his journey from America to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng