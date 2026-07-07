A Nigerian lady celebrated as she finally gained admission into Ahmadu Bello University after years of delay

She stated that she finished secondary school in 2016 but went on to different ventures before finally returning to school

Many who came across the lady’s post celebrated her and shared their thoughts on her story, and some shared their observations

A Nigerian lady shared her academic journey as she finally gained admission into Ahmadu Bello University.

She stated that she finished secondary school in 2016 but did not do well in her West African Secondary School Certificate Examination.

A lady gains admission to Ahmadu Bello University 10 years after high school. Photo: @faustyeena

Source: UGC

Lady gains admission into Ahmadu Bello University

Identified as @faustyeena on TikTok, the lady stated that she took a job and later started to learn hairdressing in 2017.

She finished learning in 2019, and no one employed her as a stylist; she took a teaching job.

By 2022, she rewrote WASSCE again and came out with good grades, and in 2026, she opened her own home salon and gained admission into ABU.

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's admission into Ahmadu Bello University

Rare_ Lily said:

"Congratulations to you girl . Next year will be 10 years I finished sec school too and I think your video popping up is some kind of encouragement cos I have been searching up opportunities online . I’ll embark on mine next year."

PETERS FAMILY said:

"Congratulations to you sis,Am so proud of you,pls for the sake of God, continue to be who you re and never relent,if actually you're going to the main campus,open your eyes pls, opportunities are in North and don't misuse them. I love you girl."

KAbbey said:

"Congratulationssss, I know how this feels. I went to the university 10 years after I left secondary school and I’m about to start 400L this September. God will see you through. Your hands are blessed. Your head is blessed. He never fails."

Ms C. said:

"I’m so proud of you😍😍😍… please never give up. You have strangers rooting for you! Education will favour you. Amen."

SPARKLE said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉 stranger more greater heights to achieve and the God that did it for u, will surely do it for me Amen."

chrissell said:

"After 10 years?? Then I shouldn’t loose hope. Been home for 5 years now. But I’m actually planning to earn a skill too so I don’t waste my time working for people all my life."

Mhizwealth said:

"Omo I'm done with one semester after ten years of staying at home but in all I am thanking God for bringing me this far and how far he's going to be taking me from here ur story is actually mine no difference."

A lady celebrates as she finally gains admission into the university 10 years after finishing secondary school. Photo: @faustyeena

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng