Ghanaian social media personality Kobby the Auto Tune reportedly died following a tragic incident that has left fans in shock

The young internet star, known for his distinctive auto-tune-like voice, rose to fame through his viral videos and TV appearances

His death has sparked an outpouring of tributes and growing calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident

Ghanaian social media personality, Kobby the Auto Tune, has reportedly passed away following complications from injuries sustained in a bizarre incident involving a mango.

According to reports, the young boy was allegedly beaten after taking a mango, leading to severe injuries.

Ghanaian internet star Kobby the Auto Tune dies under tragic circumstances. Credit: @gossip24

Source: Instagram

In a post on X, media account @askghmedia shared an image of Kobby’s swollen face, writing that he had been “beaten for taking a mango.”

Kobby rose to fame online for his uniquely melodic speaking and singing voice, which many likened to auto-tune. His popularity earned him a guest appearance on Onua Showtime alongside his manager.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in across social media. Many fans expressed shock and sadness, while others called on his family and manager to seek justice. “This matter must be reported to the police for proper investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators,” one user wrote.

Kobby’s passing marks a tragic end to the life of a young talent who had captured the hearts of many with his distinctive voice and vibrant personality.

Watch one of Kobby's viral videos below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that TikToker and influencer Hadiza Mago has reportedly passed away, leaving fans and loved ones in deep sorrow.

The heartbreaking news was shared by her close friend, Safiyya Yusuf, in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Safiyya narrated their last moments together, revealing that they had spoken late into the night before she woke up to the devastating news. She wrote:

“Inalillahi wa inna ilaihirraju’un😭😭😭 EVERYTHING WAS FINE YESTERDAY, we were chatting, talking all night till we both went to bed just to WAKE UP to see that You’re gone hadi😭💔 My Sweet Angel😭💔 You left a HOLE in me that will never fill up😭 Allah Ubangiji Ya jikanki da Rahma, Allah Yasa kin huta, I’m deeply in pain and Unimaginably hurting😭💔 ALLAH YA JIKANKI HADIZA📿🤲🏼😭.”

Her tribute drew an outpouring of prayers and condolences from fans and well-wishers across social media.

A brand she worked closely with, Monga Motors, also expressed grief in a touching statement:

“Today, I lost someone who wasn't just creating content for me, she was part of the journey. Hadiza Mago, your kindness, dedication, and beautiful spirit will never be forgotten. May Allah (SWT) forgive your shortcomings, widen and illuminate your grave, make it a garden from the gardens of Jannah, and grant you Al-Jannatul Firdaus.

"May He also give your family, loved ones, and all of us the strength and patience to bear this painful loss. You will always be remembered in our du'as. Rest in peace, Hadiza.”

Hadiza Mago’s passing has left a void in the hearts of her fans, family, and collaborators, with many remembering her for her vibrant personality and inspiring content.

Strange mango incident linked to death of Kobby the Auto Tune. Credit: @gossip24

Source: Instagram

Netizens mourn Kobby the Auto Tune

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

official_yasinbature said:

"Am in tears 😢 May Allah punish those who killed this innocent little boy."

prayetietia said:

"Charley can someone just point to me the exact house that mango tree is, I swear I’ll break into it with a chainsaw and cut down the mango tree myself, let’s see what his actions will be against me. What kind of heartless humans are we in this generation?."

pryme_boy said:

"You they unalive him because of mango? As in mango... Where is humanity, how can you take someones life cos of something as common as mango 😢😢😢."

i.am_simple_me said:

"You would think it's mango but it's jealousy because of his bright star. Jealousy is real especially survival jealousy 😢😢😢justice should prevail."

dat_unash_luvcelebz said:

"Am I the only one seeing this for the first time? 😂😂😂 But Unfortunately The news broke my heart ah 🤦😭💔 Common Mango😢."

maame_kwantoa_official said:

"Pardon? You mean Mango? That's fine, I hope the mangoes will be intact on the tree and none will fall. Rest in peace little boy."

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng