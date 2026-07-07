A Nigerian lady shared the testimony of her conversion from Islam to Christianity as an Imam’s daughter

She opened up about what led her to church and what she saw that made her become a Christian

Many who came across the lady’s video shared their thoughts on her experience, sparking reactions

A Nigerian lady who grew up in a Muslim home broke her family history as she converted to Christianity.

She shared how she was born to Muslim parents and her father was an Imam.

A Nigerian Imam’s daughter sparked reactions as she shared how she converted to Christianity. Photo: @star.sola

Source: UGC

Imam's daughter shares her journey into Christianity

Identified as @verifiedthespian on TikTok, the lady said she knew the story of Jesus as a fairytale because she stayed with her grandmother, who was a Christian.

When her grandmum died, she and her mum moved to the United States of America, where her mum's friend invited them to a church.

She said she had been suffering from suicidal thoughts and depression in Nigeria, but moving to the US made it worse.

The woman said:

“I was a lot more depressed than I was back in Nigeria. I was suicidal. I started getting into things I had no business getting into.

“One faithful day, my mum's friend took us to the church and this is where my salvation story began.”

Muslim lady joins Christianity, shares what she saw in church that made her stay. Photo: @star.sola

Source: TikTok

How prophecy drew me to Christ - Imam’s daughter

In another video, the lady further stated that upon arriving at church, she was asked to join the youth class, and she was reluctant at first because she thought it would be boring.

She said:

“I’m new in the class and I wondered what was going on. I saw people my age praying in such a way that I’ve never seen in my entire life.”

She noted that during the prayer, a teacher at the class prophesied about her exact situation and she broke down in tears.

Sola stated that she felt a peace she had never felt before and became more interested in experiencing it again, and that was how she grew in her study of the Bible and in her Christian faith.

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's conversion to Christianity

Ms A said:

"As someone who comes from a Muslim family and converted to."

God's Benita said:

"You beautiful I love you already, I'm following my sister in Christ rn."

Etrebrew said:

"I can relate so much to your story, same story line. The journey hasn't been easy but God has been so so good!"

emeka momegha said:

"I can't imagine how tough the process might have been for you. From various friend's experiences I can only infer you had it tough."

In related stories, a lady mistakenly sent N100,000 to her pastor instead of N10,000, while a pastor shared why he gave his wife his first car and continued trekking.

Pastor rejects N30 offering, shares reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor caused a scene after he rejected a N30 offering given by a woman after preaching to bus passengers.

In a viral video, the pastor explained why he would not collect the offering, causing drama between him and the passenger.

Many who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the pastor's reaction to the woman's offering.

Source: Legit.ng