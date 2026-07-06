A man has shared the sorry state of late actor Okemesi's grave in a video that has gone viral

The man lamented what he saw as he called for support to refix the late Nollywood actor's grave

The update, which comes after Okemesi was buried in February 2026, has sparked reactions online

A man said to be the friend of late Nollywood actor Bamidele Oluwatope Saint, aka Okemesi, was so heartbroken when he visited his grave.

In the video that is circulating on social media, the man showed the poor condition of the actor's grave as he called for financial assistance to fix it with tiles and a picture frame of the actor.

Nollywood actor Okemisi's grave condition four months after his burial emerges online. Credit: okemesi

Source: Instagram

"At all, let us look for money for tiles and let's cover it with tiles. If you can support us, let do it. It is not supposed to be so. Let's package it. Look at a whole Okemesi," the man said, pointing at the actor's grave.

Legit.ng previously reported that Oke Imesi was laid to rest on Friday, February 27, 2026, at the Ayobo Cemetery in Lagos state.

His burial, attended by family and loved ones, was highly emotional, particularly at the graveside where his younger sister openly wept.

The actor passed away on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, after suffering complications from medication administered during a hospital stay.

His death followed a difficult period during which he publicly appealed for financial support while battling severe health and housing challenges.

Man pleads for financial support to fix actor Okemesi grave in viral video. Credit: okemesi

Source: Instagram

Slide the post below to see the video showing the sad state of Okemesi's grave, including a man's call for financial support:

Reactions to Oke Imesi's grave

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

sholyzofficial_ commented:

"What’s the account details please."

jokkys08 said:

"Honestly, i am just seeing his face now. Haaa...he dn die. Oluwa oooooo. God."

headboywia_ikd_ said:

"Omo dis life eh eh Omo dem don even dig 🪏 another person own beside him again asap Omo Vanity eh eh dis life just tire person sometime ajeh but wait bros dat Yellow bros way dey help him collect money then no show face again smile Chaii life people people people."

kokolee01 commented:

"But why going to his resting place to do this kind of video, did his family permit such. How much is tiles nd designing the burial ground that u so called friend can't do for him or his family, una Sha wan turn everything to content and so.. nd if u re not okay with how it is why not pay it without taking camera to his burial ground. Nonsense

kimbmf07 commented:

"Hmm god please help us."

Content creator make claims about Okemesi's death

Legit.ng also reported that more details emerged about late comic actor Okemesi as one of his friends, identified as Barrow, made fresh claims about him.

A content creator Barrow, alleged that actor Okemesi was not entirely truthful about his situation. The skit maker claimed that Okemesi would not have passed the way he did, alleging that he brought the situation upon himself.

Barrow stated that he was responsible for Okemesi's welfare, including his feeding, accommodation, and other needs, before the actor left his residence. He shared details of what happened.

Source: Legit.ng