A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has taken to social media to mention what she graduated with

The young lady explained that she was a top student during her undergraduate days at the university

She also spoke about her other awards and why she burst into tears during her convocation ceremony

A graduate of the University of Ibadan, UI, who was a top student in secondary school, celebrates online as she finishes with First Class from the university and wins multiple awards.

The young lady also mentioned that while she was receiving her awards on her graduation day, her mother burst into tears on stage.

University of Ibadan graduate shares what she achieved on convocation day. Photo Source: Tiktok/sumta_milie

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class

In the TikTok post, @sumta_milie spoke about the degree she earned from the university. She said

"Doctor of Pharmacy💕"

"One week since I bagged a PharmD degree alongside several awards💕"

"Still feels surreallll"

"God is Good!!!! (yes, my mum and I cried on the stage as I received my award🤣💕)"

University of Ibadan graduate finishes with first-class, moves mother to tears. Photo Source: Tiktok/sumta_milie

Source: TikTok

She spoke further in a similar post, explaining that she was a top student in secondary school.

@sumta_milie continued

"Graduating as the most outstanding student. The one where SumSum officially becomes a Pharm.Dr❤️"

"Sit back, let me tell you a quick story."

"Assumpta entered the University of Ibadan super pumped and determined to graduate with a First Class. After being one of the top students in secondary school, it felt achievable. But freedom struck, my reading pattern slipped, and I finished 100 level with a close to borderline First Class. That shook me."

"I was determined to push beyond the borderline."

"Then COVID happened and entrepreneurship found me."

"I tried to quit business after COVID to focus solely on my books, but I couldn’t. So the gamble began. In 200 level, I unofficially started StitchesBySumta, sewing outfits during exam periods, taking insane risks. My grades dropped to a Second Class. I didn’t even check my 200 level result until final year so I didn’t know about this drop back then, but deep down, I knew it shook me."

"That was when the search for balance truly began."

"I wanted to prove to my mum and to myself that I could be both an entrepreneur and a First Class student."

"It wasn’t easy. I got my first resit and cried. Then another. But I refused to quit. I grew my fashion brand while rebuilding my academics."

"And in the end?"

"Three-time Best Student in Entrepreneurship"

"Most Versatile Student throughout Pharmacy School"

"Executive of the Year during my tenure as PRO"

"And yesterday, I added more feathers❤️"

"Distinction in my favourite course Pharmacognosy and Herbal Medicine"

"NAPA Award for Most Outstanding Student"

"And got inducted as a First Class graduate"

"My three brands are top-notch"

"I am a top-notch graduate"

"God is in this story"

"The tears and sweat were worth it"

"Reintroducing"

"Dr Nwakile Assumpta Oluomachukwu (PharmD, MPSN)"

"God is in her, she cannot be moved"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan student, Idris Ogundele, shared how he learned to love his course. He first wanted to study Mechanical Engineering, but was given Agricultural and Environmental Engineering instead.

At first, he struggled and wanted to change courses. A teacher encouraged him to keep trying. He worked hard, got better at the course, and finally graduated with First Class Honours.

University of Ibadan student becomes doctor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady from the University of Ibadan, Dr Onibon Oluwatofunmi Aderinsola, became a doctor after years of dreaming about it.

She finished her studies in veterinary medicine and was officially inducted into the veterinary profession. She shared a photo of herself as a child when she wanted to be a doctor.

Source: Legit.ng