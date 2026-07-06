A 500-level student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) has taken to social media to flaunt his semester result

He mentioned that the CGPA he had before it increased slightly after he earned multiple As and Bs in his results

The individual also explained in the post the goal he hopes to achieve with his undergraduate journey

A 500-level student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) is being praised by many of his followers after he showed his first semester results and current CGPA online.

In the post, he shared that the results were recently released and that, although they were not what he expected, he had multiple As and Bs, which helped improve his grade.

OOU 500-level student posts impressive semester result, eyes master's scholarship abroad. Photo Source: Twitter/5starbarber_1

Source: Twitter

Olabisi Onabanjo University student shows CGPA

According to @5starbarber_1, he previously had a CGPA of 4.49. However, he improved his academic performance last semester, earning five As and two Bs, which raised his CGPA to 4.51, putting him on track to graduate with a first-class.

Speaking about his grade, he wrote:

"My last semester results came out yesterday. Not what I hoped for, but ALHAMDULILAH. 5 A’s & 2 B’s and my CGPA moved from 4.49 to 4.51. I still have one more semester to push it even higher."

OOU 500-level student celebrates CGPA increase after scoring 5 As and 2 Bs. Photo Source: Twitter/5starbarber_1

Source: TikTok

The OOU student also shared his dream in the post. He explained that he has a goal he hopes to achieve, which is why he is determined to earn excellent academic results.

He continued:

"I’m just putting this out here to keep track of my academic journey, & coz I’m serious about my goal of studying abroad on scholarships one day."

"Studying abroad on a master's scholarship."

Reactions as OOU student flaunts CGPA

@DAHHEADBOY noted:

"Omor your first still Dey there. Happy for you Idan. Make I go read my own."

@_Nsznn explained:

"Congratulations but you no sabi book reach me sha."

@AU79executioner added:

"Pikin wey no get helper suppose take him studies serious. Congratulations, star."

@sylviewatikum wrote:

"Good job young man. You are scholarship material."

@globrown4 stated:

"Is there harmattan course in the uni? Why am I seeing harmattan everywhere."

@DudeRodri shared:

"In my own time... We be hiding cgpa like. Maybe in my head, telling people would make our village people interested in brining it down That aside, nice results."

@chrisdadiva explained:

"Congratulations bro, just continue to keep making us proud, even when you get carryover no forget to still paste us the results. Keep winning bro."

@0badeyemi1 shared:

"If na futa now na so Professor Adebayo and prof okoronko go dey dash person F for 4 unit course saddist."

@isaiahofuniuyo noted:

"Ahhh sme of una go always dey shock me with una results because your face dey tell another dumb personality brhh."

@pappa19395 added:

"Bro truth be told, because of ur personal life... many people h8 ur succes, and be prayerful now that u are a 5star."

@hafiz_ngn said:

"Wetin this guy no sabi? You sabi book, you get handwriting, you dey grateful, you still kon get six packs join 🙌 Odogwu in the making."

Read the post showing the semester results of the OOU 500-level student below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) celebrated after improving his CGPA from 3.79 in 100 level to 4.29 at graduation.

The Geology graduate emerged as the best graduating male student in the Department of Earth Sciences and finished among the top six students in a class of 87.

OOU graduate grows CGPA to 4.29

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) went viral after sharing how he improved his CGPA from 3.79 in 100 level to 4.29 at graduation.

The Geology graduate also emerged as the best graduating male student in his department and finished among the top six students in a class of 87. He added that he taught Mathematics and Physics to more than 400 students while studying at the university.

Source: Legit.ng