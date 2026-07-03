A University of Ibadan student took to social media to celebrate her transfer to another department in 200 level

She shared her experience since she left statistics for the computer science and artificial intelligence (AI) department

Her story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comments to applaud the lady on her achievement

A University of Ibadan student, Oluwakanyinsola Olatunji, shared her latest academic achievement.

She shared how she made a transfer and how the experience had been for her.

University of Ibadan student switches to computer and AI department, posts story. Photo: LinkedIn/Oluwakanyinsola Olatunji

Source: UGC

UI student transfers to computer and AI department

On her LinkedIn page, Oluwakanyinsola Olatunji said she made a transfer from statistics to the computer science and artificial intelligence (AI) department.

She said in her LinkedIn post:

"A few weeks ago, I made one of the biggest academic decisions of my life: I transferred from Statistics to Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence.

"On paper, it sounds like a simple change of course. In reality, the journey was anything but simple. There were several moments of uncertainty, frustration, and exhaustion. I questioned my decision more times than I can count.

"There were nights I cried myself to sleep, days I felt mentally drained, and moments when giving up seemed like the best. There was a point when the portal glitched, and I was asked to restart the entire process. I almost gave up on "crossing" entirely."

She said she had just written her first examination as a Computer science student and shared her experience:

"These past few weeks have been the busiest, I was writing my first exams as a Computer Science Student which were emotionally, physically and worst of all mentally draining. I had times where I questioned my decisions but I am grateful for the gift of a strong support system. This is just the beginning."

Re-introducing herself, the 200-level student said:

"Today, I'm proud to re-introduce myself. I am Oluwakanyinsola Olatunji, a 200-level student in the Department of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, Faculty of Computing, University of Ibadan. If you are interested in my journey or you also crossed recently to another department, do well to connect with me."

Reactions trail UI student's transfer to AI department

KARA INCORPORATED LIMITED said:

"The serial volunteer title caught my attention."

Femi Ogundeyi said:

"I can imagine how much courage it must have taken you to make such transition. I am sure your new department positions you even better for what the future brings."

Joy Agboade, AICMC said:

"The change is not always easy but I’m proud of you Oluwakanyinsola."

A UI 200-level student shared how she made a transfer to the Computer Science and AI department. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng