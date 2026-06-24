A pharmacist has reacted on X after receiving a letter of commendation from the University of Ibadan (UI) and an invitation to an award ceremony

The pharmacist, of the Department of Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology, expressed delight about the letter as she displayed it on social media

In the letter, UI's deputy vice-chancellor informed the pharmacist that her abstract has been selected for consideration at the proposed University-Industry Conference (Gown-Town Connect)

Oluwafunmilayo M. Ojo, a pharmacist and a dermo-cosmetic scientist, has proudly made public the letter of commendation she received from the University of Ibadan (UI).

Displaying the letter on X (formerly Twitter) on June 24, the thrilled pharmacist stated that nothing hits like an academic validation.

A pharmacist has expressed her joy after receiving a letter of commendation from the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: @YourCosmetist, ui.edu.ng

Source: Twitter

"The University of Ibadan sent me a letter of commendation and invited me to an award ceremony.

"Nothing hits quite like academic validation for me.

Content of UI's letter of commendation

In the commendation letter dated June 17 and signed by Professor A. O. Fad Oju, the chairman of UIRESDEV, the university, through the Office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships), informed the pharmacist, who is of the Department of Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology, that her abstract has been selected for consideration at the proposed University-Industry Conference (Gown-Town Connect).

The university also invited the pharmacist to grace an award ceremony slated for Tuesday, June 30, at the Senate Chambers. The letter read:

"On behalf of the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships, University of Ibadan, I write this letter of Commendation to you as we inform you that your Abstract has been selected through some screening procedures for consideration at the proposed University-Industry Conference (Gown-Town connect) which will hopefully come up between July and September, 2026.

"It is also our pleasure to inform you that we are inviting some industry professionals, government representatives and key stakeholders who will still have in-depth look at our selected abstracts for possible consideration for funding and subsequent commercialisation of the research output emanating from your efforts.

"I hereby invite you for Award Day scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 30 June, 2026 at the Senate Chambers, University of Ibadan at 10:00a.m.

"Once again accept our appreciation and commendation."

A pharmacist reacts after the University of Ibadan sent her a letter of commendation. Photo Credit: @YourCosmetist

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

Reactions trail letter UI sent to pharmacist

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the letter that UI sent to the pharmacist below:

@KufreKing said:

"Great job!"

@mayy_rhee said:

"Congratulations, Funmi."

@JohannesAlexio said:

"Nice one ma'am, greater heights!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan had published the dates for its post-UTME examination for the 2026/2027 academic session.

UI graduate shares brand she built herself

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UI graduate, Victoria Funsho, had revealed the brand she built and now manages herself.

Celebrating her academic feat on Facebook, the statistics graduate shared a video where she signed in front of her name on a big flex banner, containing the names of her graduating colleagues.

In the short Facebook clip posted on May 27, a happy Victoria raised her right hand above her head and dropped the marker after signing in front of her name on the flex banner.

Source: Legit.ng