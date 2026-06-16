A young Nigerian man celebrated as he earned two master’s degrees from The Johns Hopkins University in the United States of America

He shared how she finally fulfilled her dream of having a master’s degree abroad, as he shared her experience

His story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comment section to celebrate his achievement

A Nigerian lady, Oluwapelumi Adegbite, narrated his academic journey as she bagged two master’s degrees from The Johns Hopkins University in the United States of America.

An excited Oluwapelumi, who graduated with a pharmacy degree from the University of Lagos, earned a Master’s in Public Health (MPH) and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA).

A UNILAG graduate bags double master's degrees from US university, shares story. Photo: LinkedIn/ Oluwapelumi Adegbite

Source: UGC

UNILAG graduate bags master’s degrees in US

On his LinkedIn page, Oluwapelumi Adegbite revealed that he arrived in America two years ago for his education.

His LinkedIn post read:

"Okan mi k'orin iyin K'o k'orin ope Jo s'otun s'osi S'Oluwa o

"2 years ago today, I arrived in the US. Two 23kg bags, a carry-on bag, a big dream and the Greatest God by my side. A month ago, I graduated with two master’s degrees from a University I had only dreamt of as a child. The Johns Hopkins University.

"This post isn’t about me, it’s much more than me. This is about the faithfulness of God in my life. The God that urges his children to dream BIG, is capable of funding your wildest dreams as he has done mine.

"What’s next? Honestly, that’s not as important as the fact that I know whatever I have planned, God has something bigger and more meaningful than I could ever imagine.

"My big appreciation to everyone that has been a part of this journey, my family, my friends- the new friends I now call family, my career advisors and entire faculty and staff.

"Carey’s creative marketing team, Pava Marie LaPere Center for Entrepreneurship, ION product team at Intuitive, mentors, my cofounders. Thank you all. MPH - Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health MBA - The Johns Hopkins University - Carey Business School."

A Nigerian man who graduated from UNILAG earns two master’s degrees in the US. Photo: LinkedIn/ Oluwapelumi Adegbite

Source: UGC

Reactions trail man's master's degrees from US

Ashley Nguyen said:

"Congratulations, Lumi! Wishing you the best on this next chapter and can’t wait to see what is in store for you."

Oluwakanyinsola A. said:

"Biggg Congratulations Pelumi. And yes God has full picture in view and it’s bigger than what you could imagine. Congratulations."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng