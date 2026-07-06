Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo and her husband, Bobby Maris, recently unfollowed each other on Instagram

The movie star sparked more questions about her marriage when she posted a video of herself twerking in a skimpy red gown to a viral challenge

Fans flooded her comment section to question her outfit as a married woman, while others asked if she was trying to hide her marital issues

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has stirred fresh separation rumours after sharing new dance videos online, shortly after she and her husband Bobby Maris unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Following the social media move, Bobby Maris posted a note on his page saying that the crown wife is not fit for every woman's head.

Fans linked the statement to his wife, sparking speculation about tension in their marriage.

Uche Ogbodo sparks mixed reactions from fans after twerking in a skimpy red dress amid an online fallout with her husband Bobby. Photo: ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Amid the growing talk, Uche Ogbodo, who marked her 40th birthday weeks ago, uploaded a dance clip on Instagram.

In the video, which she described as an AI version, she wore a skimpy red gown that stopped near her thighs.

She turned her back to the camera and twerked to the viral TikTok "Let Me Drive" challenge.

The post drew mixed reactions, with some questioning why a married woman would appear that way on camera. She captioned it as: "Let me drive AI version".

A few hours later, she shared another clip of the same dance challenge, this time with her first daughter. The actress was seen dancing energetically alongside the young girl, smiling throughout.

In her caption, she asked her followers who danced it better between her daughter, Mimi or herself.

The back-to-back dance posts have added fuel to the rumours surrounding Uche Ogbodo and Bobby Maris' marriage, leaving fans wondering about the state of their relationship.

Watch Uche Ogbodo's dance video below:

Fans react to Uche Ogbodo's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users expressed mixed feelings, with many questioning her status as a married woman.

@angelaisabu4 asked:

"Dis one still dey husband house?"

@mercyjames23 commented:

"Madam at 50, u did nyash, and the most irritating part of it is that u doing everything possible to be 30 years, ogini Uche, these nonsense u are doing is super irritating, don't u have inlaws? Ur husband might be like a son to u, but he is still ur husband, u need to respect him, u are behaving as if u are proving a point to some people that u are young, u have forgotten that we check, pls mama stop these rubbish abeg, u are a married woman, biko enter house cover body, i hate nonsense."

@odionblessing19 reacted:

"Watin you dey look for again, married woman? 😘😃😃😂"

@fulleroke wrote:

"Uche - I’m your fan I promise you, but this twerking thing you’re always doing is not proper for a mother and wife. Your body is a temple and should be displayed as such! I come in peace and still love you!💚😊"

@patmandepunter1 reacted:

"Why didn’t tell us you are battling divorce issues and all this,is just your own little way of keeping yourself happy"

@chinwe_maryan commented:

"Wetin dey happen 😂 This pepper 🌶️ is it not too much for us to handle 😂😂😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️"

@gozysamp asked:

"Where is your husband? Are you still together?"

Fans question Uche Ogbodo about her marriage after her dance video surfaced online. Photo: ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Uche Ogbodo defends Bambam's surgery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Uche Ogbodo shared her thoughts on reality star Bambam amid rumours of a marriage crisis.

Critics claimed the former Big Brother housemate left her husband because she underwent a body makeover and went clubbing.

The actress defended Bambam, stating that a woman will only leave a marriage if the man disrespects her or refuses to give her peace.

Source: Legit.ng