A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) recalled the experience she had years ago when she sat for the post-UTME exam

She shared what she overheard about Arts students' performance and the score she eventually got in the post-UTME exam

In a similar post, the young lady celebrated her graduation from the institution and mentioned the course she studied

A young lady who studied at the University of Ibadan shared her experience online and mentioned the score she got in the university's post-UTME examination.

In the post, she revealed that she sat for the university's post-UTME examination in 2021. At the time, the University of Ibadan had just introduced the CBT format for the screening exercise.

University of Ibadan graduate reflects on first CBT post-UTME, shares score and graduation story.. Photo Source: Twitter/OyelekeYusroh, University of Ibadan

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan graduate recalls 2021 post-UTME

According to @OyelekeYusroh, she overheard some people saying the post-UTME results of Arts students were poor. However, she had a different experience after seeing her own result.

Sharing her experience and score, she wrote on her social media page:

"UI Post UTME (2021)"

"Backstory: UI changed its Post UTME format, and we were the first set to write CBT. Imagine Roman numerals for Government 😅. I think most people said Arts students' results were bad, and UI wouldn't even consider you if you didn't score up to 50. I had 72."

Also, in a recent post, the University of Ibadan graduate revealed that she studied for a B.A. Communication and Language Arts at the institution while sharing photos of her final-year project on her social media page.

University of Ibadan graduate recalls first CBT post-UTME in 2021, reveals score she got. Photo Source: Twitter/OyelekeYusroh

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan graduate bags degree

She wrote:

"It’s a wrap ✨."

"B.A. Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan."

"One chapter closed. Many more ahead."

Read the post about the lady's post-UTME experience at the University of Ibadan below.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man who worked at a filling station before gaining admission to the University of Ibadan shared his inspiring academic journey.

He revealed that after multiple JAMB attempts, he scored 330 in the UTME and 79 in the university's post-UTME, earning admission to study Medicine and Surgery.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady celebrated gaining admission to the University of Ibadan after previously failing the institution's post-UTME examination.

She recalled crying over her earlier setback but said she later rewrote JAMB, returned to UI after encouragement from her sisters, and eventually secured admission.

In a separate story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man shared how he improved his UTME score after missing admission to the University of Ibadan.

He revealed that he increased his score from 254 to 295 by changing his study strategy, using AI tools such as ChatGPT, and preparing differently for the university's post-UTME.

University of Ibadan student displays Post-UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan (UI) student shared how he gained admission to study Medicine and Surgery after scoring 330 in JAMB and 79 in the university's post-UTME.

He also revealed that he later secured a scholarship, which helped him continue his education after his family struggled to raise the money for his admission.

Source: Legit.ng