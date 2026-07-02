A Nigerian man has shared the full list of the 46 microfinance banks whose licences were revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria

While sharing the list via his official X handle, he advised concerned netizens to verify their status and stay informed

Nigerians who came across the unexpected development have been sharing their various opinions on social media

A Nigerian man circulated a comprehensive compilation of 46 microfinance banks that had their operating approvals withdrawn by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The disclosure generated attention online after it appeared on a popular social platform, and it caused many people to seek clarity regarding their financial arrangements with the affected institutions.

Nigerian man shares list of 46 banks whose CBN licences were withdrawn. Photo credit: ProfitableMan1/X.

Source: Twitter

Man posts full list of affected microfinance banks

The individual responsible for the publication used the handle @profitableman1 on X.

In his post, he drew attention to the revocation notice and urged anyone with dealings or funds placed with the listed firms to check their positions and remain watchful.

He posted photos of the full lost containing details for each bank, including its name, classification tier and state location.

The message was sent as a public service alert intended to help members of the public respond to the regulatory action without delay.

According to the material he shared, the institutions affected were spread across several parts of the country.

Banks from 19 states were among those named, and the list included institutions from Rivers, Abia, Kwara, Niger, Lagos, Kano, Bayelsa, Kebbi, Ogun, Abuja, Cross River, Oyo, Delta, Anambra, Kaduna, Benue, Ondo, Plateau and Osun.

Some of the entries also carried notes about former names, which showed that a number of the banks had previously operated under different titles before the change.

The classification column showed a mix of Tier 1, Tier 2 and State designations, which suggested variations in the scope and capital requirements applicable to each institution prior to the withdrawal of their licences.

Man posts photo of 46 microfinance banks that lost CBN approval. Photo credit: ProfitableMan1/X.

Source: Twitter

See his post containing ning the full list below:

Reactions as man posts affected microfinance banks

The development was described as unexpected by many Nigerians who encountered it.

Many expressed concern, sought further clarification, and discussed the possible implications for customers, depositors and investors who might have maintained accounts or commitments with the banks in question.

@happyatnbpy said:

"Why tiktok recommend me this? What am I supposed to do with this video? I live on another continent."

@STONE said:

"So far dem no touch Opay nothing spoil."

@Alade said:

"Palmpay suppose dey this list."

@ramejnr1 said:

"If a bank’s license is revoked, your loan does not disappear. The implication depends on what happens to the bank afterward, but in almost all cases, borrowers are still legally required to repay their loans."

@Zunnie added:

"I know I don't have account in micro finance bank but can they still put something to my other bank account linked to my bvn?"

@SHA SHA added:

"Wow, you guys are loaded oooh!! It’s funny seeing everyone panic. Meanwhile, I don’t have a dime, but happiness is about to kill me!"

Man speaks after taking loan from app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man expressed his readiness for a showdown with a loan app pestering him to repay the over N30k they lent him months ago.

Sharing a screenshot of his dashboard, the man recounted how he pleaded with the loan app to allow him to repay the loan using the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines, but they reportedly refused.

Source: Legit.ng