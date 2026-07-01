A lady has taken to her social media page to speak about the 3.24kW solar system she installed several months ago

She mentioned in the post some of the powerful household appliances her solar inverter powers with ease

The individual also revealed the amount she now pays for electricity bills after installing the solar system

A lady who installed a solar inverter system with multiple panels 6 months ago has spoken about the incredible results of the inverter in her post.

She mentioned that what she bought was a 3.24kW system and has been enjoying it since.

Woman says her 3.24kW solar system powers 5 household appliances. Left Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/poojaofficial5, Getty Images/Obiageli Adaeze Okaro

Source: Twitter

Lady gives review of 3.24kW solar system

Also, she mentioned that before now, she paid a total of ₹5,500 (N80,090) in electricity bills. However, since she did the installation, the amount has drastically reduced, and she now pays ₹49 (N713) per month.

Speaking about this being the best investment she has made so far, @poojaofficial5 wrote:

"The best investment I made in 2026 was not in stocks or gold. It was Solar Panels. It's been 6 months since I installed my 3.24 kW On Grid Solar System, and the results have been incredible."

"My monthly electricity bill used to be around ₹5,500, but this month it was just ₹49."

The lady spoke about power generation from her solar system in summer and winter. With this power generation on a daily basis, she is able to power appliances in her house.

Lady who installed 3.24kW solar system shares review, mentions 5 powerful appliances it powers easily. Photo Source: Twitter/poojaofficial5

Source: Twitter

She mentioned these appliances in the post.

Her statement:

"My solar system generates around 15-16 units/day in winter and 19-20 units/day in summer, which is enough to run 2 ACs, a refrigerator, washing machine, water pump, TV, and other household appliances."

"Thanks to Net Metering, the extra units generated during winter are now helping offset my summer electricity usage, keeping my bill almost zero."

"For me, solar was not an expense; it was an investment that keeps saving me money every month."

Reactions as lady speaks about solar system

@IM_Anshi21 added:

"What a great decision 👏In today's times, installing solar is truly the smartest investment—spend once, save for years ☀️💰Reading your experience will surely inspire more people!"

@NationSpeax4j stressed:

"Not right now, but seeing these savings, I am now seriously considering getting a solar system installed."

@The_Architexxt wrote:

"Just installed mine 7 days ago....3kw panels but I opted for 5kw inverter....I am planning to upgrade panels after checking the usage for one year. I also have an EV and my bills are usually around 3-4k."

@SanjuGoyel noted:

"Solar plates provide almost complete relief from electricity bills. The government is also providing subsidy on solar plates; people just need to be aware."

@dhananjay_pai added:

"Can anyone share thier experiences on the govt subsidy on this and which companies are the best to go to."

@sarikayadav44 shared:

"Solar panels are one of the few investments that can reduce expenses every single month while also increasing energy independence."

@Rahul_Rahi_ wrote:

"Honestly this is the kind of investment that keeps paying you back every month. Makes a lot more sense than many people think."

@M7576_ said:

"Solar is one of those investments that can keep paying you back for years. Lower electricity bills, cleaner energy, and greater energy independence make it a smart choice when the installation is done well. Wishing you many more years of savings and sunshine."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man installed a 6kVA solar inverter with lithium batteries and multiple solar panels to enjoy 24-hour electricity.

After his landlord refused to let him mount the panels on the rooftop, he found another way to install them, bringing the total cost of the project to about N2.99 million.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who bought a 2.5kVA solar system for N2.2 million shared why he decided to switch from using a generator. He said he was tired of spending so much on fuel and repairing his faulty generator, adding that he has no regrets about investing in solar power.

Man buys 5kWh solar system on instalment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a man who bought a 5kWh lithium solar system on instalment shared his experience after using it for 10 months.

He said the system cost about N2.45 million, adding that he had not experienced any power outage since installing it and now enjoys free electricity from solar energy.

Source: Legit.ng