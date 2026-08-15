Bisi Akande, founding interim national chairman of the APC, voted at PU 12, Ward 4, in Ila-Orangun on Saturday

APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji recorded 181 votes at Akande's polling unit against Accord Party's 121

Akande, a former Osun governor, chaired three political parties across 11 consecutive years before co-founding the APC

Bola Oyebamiji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Osun State, secured a win at the polling unit of one of the party's most prominent founding figures during Saturday's governorship election.

The unit in question is Polling Unit 12, Ward 4, located in the Atogbade area of Ila-Orangun, Ila Local Government Area, where former Osun governor and APC founding interim national chairman Bisi Akande had cast his vote earlier in the day.

APC chieftain emerges winner at polling unit linked to one of the party’s founding leaders in Osun election. Photo credit: @SGFAkume

Source: Twitter

Oyebamiji's margin at Akande's unit

Results from the unit showed Oyebamiji pulling 181 votes, while Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party trailed with 121 votes.

Akande, popularly known among political allies as "Baba Omokeekeeke," a Yoruba phrase meaning "father of small children," governed Osun State from 1999 to 2003 under the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

Akande’s long road in Nigerian politics

After leaving office as governor, Akande went on to lead three successive political parties. He served as national chairman of the Alliance for Democracy, then the Action Congress, and later the Action Congress of Nigeria, covering an unbroken stretch of 11 years from 2003 to 2014. He then became the founding interim national chairman of the APC when the party was formed through a merger of opposition groups ahead of the 2015 general elections.

His presence at the Ila-Orangun polling unit on Saturday drew attention to a constituency that has long been associated with one of the APC's most influential elder statesmen.

Osun 2026: Adefila makes appeal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ibrahim Adefila, the senatorial candidate of the Youth Party for Osun Central in the 2027 elections, sent a key message to political stakeholders ahead of the 2026 Osun state governorship election.

In a statement made exclusively available to Legit.ng, Adefila issued a direct appeal to voters, security forces, and rival campaigns to ensure the exercise passes without bloodshed.

Source: Legit.ng