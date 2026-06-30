A Lagos resident shared a TikTok tour of his two-bedroom apartment in Abule Egba, revealing he pays N3 million in annual rent

The man equipped the flat with a 5kva solar inverter, imported dining chairs, among others as he enjoy 18-hour daily light supply

Nigerians flooded the comments to question the price, with many comparing the rent to far cheaper options in other states

A Lagos resident has ignited a heated conversation about rental costs in Nigeria after sharing a tour of his two-bedroom apartment in the Abule Egba area, where he pays N3 million every year.

The TikTok video, posted by @lifestyleofxpiff, offered viewers a look inside the flat alongside details about its amenities and running costs. Beyond the annual rent, the tenant also pays over N100,000 yearly in service charges covering cleaning and security.

The man says electricity supply is stable at his residence. Photo source: @lifestyleofxpiff

Source: TikTok

Inside the N3m Lagos Apartment

The apartment is fitted with a 5kva hybrid solar inverter, which the tenant installed despite the estate already enjoying approximately 18 hours of electricity supply daily. Water heaters are installed in every bathroom as well as the kitchen, and the dining chairs are imported.

@lifestyleofxpiff also keeps a set of house slippers specifically for guests, as he does not permit visitors to walk barefooted indoors.

The man says his house comes with a water heater in the kitchen. Photo source: @lifestyleofxpiff

Source: TikTok

At the end of the clip, he posed a direct question to his audience: would they pay the same amount for a two-bedroom flat in Lagos?

The answer, judging by the comments, was largely no.

Watch the apartment tour that sparked the debate:

Nigerians React to the Rent Price

The video quickly drew hundreds of reactions, with many viewers expressing disbelief at the price, particularly those who live in other Nigerian cities where rents are considerably lower.

@Princefemjay wrote:

"You mean same Abule egba wey my tenant paid 1.8 for spacious 2 bedroom flat ?"

The content creator responded directly:

"Not all houses are worth 3M."

@OlaYimiKa offered some context, commenting:

"It is just a new building that is why it is expensive."

@AyomideLawal was more blunt, writing:

"And you think say this your own worth am?"

@OG_PRECIOUS echoed the scepticism:

"Even this ur own nur worth 2m."

@ugly boy reacts drew a sharp contrast with life outside Lagos:

"Lagos is overrated.. I pay ₦500k for this type of apartment in Osogbo. 2 bed."

@Chiefm reMoney pointed to another city as a comparison:

"This exact apartment will go for 800k in Enugu, 3m yearly nawaooo."

@babatundealimi51 shifted the conversation to a safety concern, noting:

"Good apartment. Consider relocating your inverter from the kitchen please. The inverter require some level of cool temperature to reduce the hear it generates. Adding the heat with that of the kitchen is a safety hazard ."

One commenter, @Lissa, offered an unexpectedly relatable take:

"Since I rented two bedroom I never get visitors now I'm wondering why I rent two bedroom."

Man shows his uncompleted house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a courageous man who moved into his uncompleted house after his landlord increased his rent received a gift from a TikTok follower.

He came online to inform people how the gift has contributed towards the progress of his building project.

Source: Legit.ng