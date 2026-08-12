New Zealand Immigration has named citizens of four Pacific nations as the only people eligible for the 2026 Pacific Access Category Resident Visa ballot

The special visa allows successful applicants to live, work and study in New Zealand indefinitely alongside their partners and dependent children

Only 650 visa spots were available for the 2026 ballot, and were shared across the four eligible countries based on set quotas

New Zealand has confirmed that only citizens of four Pacific nations can register for the 2026 Pacific Access Category Resident Visa ballot.

It is a scheme that grants successful applicants the right to live, work and study in the country indefinitely.

New Zealand explains who qualifies for a special visa that allows indefinite residence. Photo Credit: The New Zealand Herald

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for New Zealand special visa

According to New Zealand Immigration, the eligible countries for the 2026 ballot are:

1. Fiji.

2. Kiribati.

3. Tonga.

4. Tuvalu.

How the 2026 ballot works

A total of 650 visa spots are on offer for the 2026 ballot, distributed across the four nations through fixed annual quotas. Fijian and Tongan citizens each have access to 250 places, while citizens of Kiribati and Tuvalu are each allocated 75 spots.

Applicants must first register for the ballot. Those whose registrations are selected will then receive an invitation to formally apply for the visa. The application fee starts from NZD $1,389 (N1.1 million), and the visa is open to people between the ages of 18 and 45.

Successful applicants can include a partner and dependent children aged 24 or younger in their visa application, provided those family members were listed during the ballot registration stage.

Registrations for 2026 now closed

New Zealand Immigration noted that registrations for the 2026 ballot have closed. Citizens of Fiji, Kiribati, Tonga and Tuvalu who missed the window will need to wait for the next ballot cycle to become eligible.

The Pacific Access Category Resident Visa is one of New Zealand's targeted immigration pathways designed specifically for Pacific Island communities, reflecting the country's longstanding ties with the region.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand changed the parent resident visa selection system from October 2026.

New Zealand announces minimum score for citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had announced its citizenship test pass mark.

According to the New Zealand government, the test is expected to be introduced from late 2027.

Anyone who has already submitted a citizenship application, or who applies before the test requirement takes effect, will not be required to sit it.

Source: Legit.ng