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UNILORIN First-Class Graduate Bags Master’s Scholarship in Italy, Seeks Support for Travel Expenses
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UNILORIN First-Class Graduate Bags Master’s Scholarship in Italy, Seeks Support for Travel Expenses

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read
  • A first-class graduate of the University of Ilorin announced that she has secured a scholarship for her master's programme
  • She came online to seek support for her visa application and flight ticket ahead of her resumption
  • Many reacted as they saw the amount she needed to facilitate her travelling expenses to Italy

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Blessing Adisa, a Nigerian lady who bagged a first-class mathematics degree from the University of Ilorin. shared an update about her academic journey

She revealed that she had secured a scholarship for a two-year master’s program at the University of Calabria, Italy.

A UNILORIN first-class graduate bags a master’s scholarship in Italy
A UNILORIN graduate bags master's scholarship in Italy, seeks support for visa. Photo: LinkedIn/ Blessing Adisa
Source: UGC

UNILORIN graduate gets master’s scholarship, seeks support

On her LinkedIn page, Blessing Adisa stated that she graduated from UNILORIN with a cumulative grade point average of 4.76.

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Her words:

"My passion for applied mathematics grew through courses like Optimisation Theory and Modelling. These subjects proved that mathematics is a powerful tool for solving real-world challenges.

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"For my thesis, I designed optimization models to minimize commodity transportation costs. I am eager to expand this research to create impactful solutions for industrial problems."

In her LinkedIn post, she revealed that she had accepted the admission and shared her current progress:

“I have officially accepted the admission offer. Using student-tutoring savings and a soft loan from a friend, I have successfully paid my enrollment fees and currently in the process of authentication, Translation, and legalization of my documents.
“To make this dream a reality, I am humbly soliciting financial assistance to cover the below funds: Visa Application Costs. Flight Ticket, and Initial Settlement & Miscellaneous Expenses.”

Sharing the amount she needed to help her foot her bills, Blessing added:

“Total Financial Gap: €3,122 (Approximately ₦4,918,711.00) and in USD3,563.73. Any financial support, likes and reshares that will bring me closer to meeting my needed fund will be deeply appreciated. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.”

She posted links for her fundraising account and shared her account balance details:

"Donate via: Gofundme: https://lnkd.in/ejSkvstc. Dynaraise: https://lnkd.in/eMG2Zgp9

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"Bank Account: First bank. Account name: Adisa Blessing Oluwafikayo. Account number: 3126731920."
A UNILORIN graduate bags master's scholarship in Italy, seeks support for visa
A UNILORIN first-class graduate bags a master’s scholarship in Italy. Photo: UNILORIN
Source: Facebook

Reactions trail UNILORIN graduate's support plea

Ruth Remigius said:

"I wish you well, sis. May God grant your heart desires, and your dreams come true. Congratulations in advance."

ABDULGANIY OSHORINDE said:

"Congrats dear. May you continue to grow further in your pursuit in the academics and may your effort be crowned with success."

Banda Khalifa MD, MPH, MBA said:

"Congratulations, Blessing. Your academic record, scholarship award, and clarity of purpose speak strongly for you. I hope friends, mentors, and well-wishers are able to support you across the final financial gap so you can take up this opportunity in Italy."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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