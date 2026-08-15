Violence broke out at ADC governorship candidate Najeem Salaam's polling unit in Ejigbo, Osun State, on Saturday

The chaos forced INEC officials, observers, journalists and voters to flee Unit 003, Iroyin Ayo Open Space, Ward 004

DSS and NSCDC personnel arrived to restore calm but left the scene as tension at the polling unit persisted

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ejigbo, Osun State - Violence erupted at the polling unit of African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate Najeem Salaam in Ejigbo, Osun State, on Saturday, forcing his security operatives to evacuate him from the scene shortly after he and his wife had voted.

The disturbance broke out at Unit 003, Iroyin Ayo Open Space, Ward 004, sending voters, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials, accredited observers and journalists running for safety.

"Everybody ran away": Chaos erupts at ADC candidate's polling unit in Osun. Photo credit: @ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

According to Vanguard, electoral officials abandoned the unit entirely, bringing voting to a complete halt.

Personnel from the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were deployed to the location to restore order.

Both agencies eventually withdrew after the situation remained tense, leaving the polling unit without security cover.

Voters stranded as voting stays suspended

Several residents who had arrived early to cast their ballots found themselves unable to vote as a result of the breakdown in order.

A voter identified as Adewale described the frustration of those who had gathered at the unit.

"I came here early because I wanted to vote and return home. But after the crisis started, everybody ran away. Now the INEC officials and security men have left. We don't know what will happen next."

A second voter, who declined to give their name, said the disruption had denied many residents the chance to exercise their civic rights.

"We have been here since morning. We want to vote, but nobody is conducting the election anymore. The security people who came to restore order have also left."

At the time this report was filed, voting at the unit remained suspended.

A number of voters had stayed behind at the scene, uncertain whether the election exercise would be allowed to resume.

The ADC Vanguard via its X handle @ADCVanguard_ claimed that one alleged assailant was reportedly arrested following the incident.

Osun election: INEC officials, voters flee polling unit

Recall that violence broke out at a polling area in Ejigbo, Osun State, during the ongoing governorship election.

Video footage captured voters, residents, and INEC officials fleeing the scene as tension escalated.

The cause of the violence remained unclear, and casualty details could not be confirmed at the time of filing.

Osun election: Thugs disrupt voting at Aregbesola's polling unit

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that suspected thugs stormed the polling unit of former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola and chased away voters during the governorship election.

The incident triggered tension at the polling unit and forced voters to abandon the area.

Security agencies had not responded to the disruption at the time of filing the report.

Source: Legit.ng