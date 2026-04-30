A Nigerian man trends online after he mentioned that he enjoys 24-hour light after installing a 6kVA solar inverter

He also mentioned in the viral video that he bought lithium batteries and multiple panels to power the inverter

After his landlord denied him permission to install the panels on the rooftop, he shared how he solved the problem

A Nigerian man who recently bought a 6kVA solar inverter with lithium batteries has given a breakdown of the total cost after he began to enjoy 24-hour light.

The individual gave a breakdown of the amount he spent on the lithium battery as well as the inverter he bought, which he now uses for his apartment.

Man trends online after installing 6kVA solar system with lithium batteries. Photo Source: TikTok/deji_is_marketing

Source: TikTok

Man buys 6kVA solar inverter, displays amount

In the video, he mentioned that he tried to install the panels on the roof of the apartment he lives in, but the landlord refused. Hence, he decided to find an alternative, which cost him extra money.

He said in the TikTok video:

"The inverter battery, the panel and all other accessories cost me 2,392,000 and the total installation for me was 166,400."

"My landlord refused to let me put panels on the roof, so I had to get this alternative because I really needed light. This cost me 435,000, which was an unnecessary cost."

After installing the solar panels and inverter, he explained that he is now able to enjoy 24-hour light, as he can sleep whenever he wants and work whenever he wants.

@deji_is_marketing continued:

"This setup essentially gives me 24/7 light with my current usage. I don't know how it would be in the future, but right now, it is sufficient."

"My experience has been really good. I can sleep whenever I want and work whenever I want."

Nigerian man enjoys 24/7 light after installing 6kVA solar inverter, goes viral. Photo Source: TikTok/deji_is_marketing

Source: TikTok

Also in the TikTok video, he gave a full breakdown of everything he bought, including the amount the inverter cost, the price of the lithium battery, and the rest.

His statement:

ITEL 48V 5kWh lithium battery: N900,000

6kVA 48V inverter: N550,000

Jinko 615W solar panel (5 pieces): N675,000

10mm solar cable (30 meters @ N6,500/m): N195,000

AC breaker: N15,000

DC breaker: N15,000

AC surge protector: N15,000

DC surge protector: N15,000

Breaker box: N12,000

Total: N2,392,000

Solar port frame: N329,000

Solar port footing: N106,000

Total: N435,000

Installation:

Bolt and nut (2 dozen): N10,400

Trunking: N2,000

Cable lugs (4 pcs): N4,000

Changeover switch: N18,000

Automatic Voltage Regulator: N12,000

Installation: N120,000

Total: N166,400

Final total = N2,993,400

Reactions as man buys solar inverter

EverydayUser stressed:

"whoever advised you on the 6kva inverter did you well now all you need to actually upgrade in the future is the battery and adding more panels."

Lil_Non said:

"We’re using thesame setup… but I’m powering mine with grid because Itel panel is out of stock even jinko and I don’t want end up buying fake panels."

ozorclinton noted

"Lol you get luck say you no mount that panel for roof. Exactly same thing happened to me and I constructed my own car port. After rain fell for the year we found out the roof of the building was heavily leaking despite the house being a new building. If I had mounted my panels on the roof the blame for the leak would have been shifted to me."

only1everest shated:

"Omoiii well is a good job but they sell for you high price."

HORLARMITOLEKAN said:

"Where una dey see dis money na..... help a brother."

Classic Golden noted:

"Does it carry your ac, I bought this same battery and same inverter on Saturday, but am going for panel this week 6 piece too, but my question again does it carry ac I bought those two on Saturday at alaba for 1.620, na the cost of the battery and inverter."

PROMISE | VIDEO EDITOR wrote:

"This is good but the facts we are just adapting while the nation gets worse is really sad."

SNIPER P said:

"Bro what work do you do please so I can go and learn."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who borrowed money to buy a solar inverter and multiple panels has cried out online after his landlord stopped him from installing the system on the rooftop of his apartment.

The man, identified on social media as @DifferentKaro, said he took a loan to purchase the solar setup due to persistent power issues, but ran into problems when he tried to mount the panels on the building roof.

Man gives review of Itel Power Tank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian who uses the Itel Power Tank has taken to social media to share his experience with the device and how long it lasts after charging.

The user revealed that the power tank can run for up to two days, depending on usage, and said he uses it to power his phone, laptop, power bank, rechargeable lamp, and a rechargeable fan throughout the night. He also shared the amount he paid for the 1KWh Itel Power Tank.

Source: Legit.ng