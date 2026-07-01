A Nigerian mum of three living in Canada has caused a commotion on social media after displaying the housing benefit she received from Ontario Works

The woman excitedly remarked that she is enjoying a good life in God, urging people to come to Jesus and enjoy real life

Many people criticised the woman for displaying the housing support she received from Ontario Works (OW), which is administered by the provincial government and local municipalities

Ezinne Frank Nwanorue, a Nigerian mum of three living in Canada, has come under fire for displaying how much she received from Ontario Works as her housing benefit.

Ezinne shared a screenshot showing proof of the amount as she expressed joy about enjoying a good life in God.

A Nigerian woman in Canada displays how much she received from Ontario Works as a housing benefit. Photo Credit: Ezinne Frank Nwanorue page

Source: Facebook

How much was received from Ontario Works

From the screenshot Ezinne shared on Facebook on June 30, she was credited $1,002 (over N1.3 million) as housing support. She wrote:

"I received another housing benefit today, 30th June 2026, from another source: Ontario Works.

"$1,002.00. Guys, I am enjoying a good life in God.

"Come to Jesus and enjoy real life filled with peace, joy, safety and security. Thank you, Jesus,

"In all, grace in God is better !!!!!

"Jesus is THE WAY, THE TRUTH AND THE LIFE."

About Ontario Works

Ontario Works is a social assistance program, administered by the provincial government and local municipalities, that provides temporary financial and employment assistance to Ontario residents.

According to EBSource, the program aims to help individuals and families who do not have enough money to cover basic living costs (such as food and shelter) while they actively seek employment.

A Nigerian woman makes public the housing benefit she received. Photo Credit: Ezinne Frank Nwanorue page

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Woman's display of housing benefit sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's display below:

Hope Chinelo said:

"Imagine working hard and paying thousands of dollars in taxes every year, only to come on Facebook and see someone proudly celebrating living off those same tax dollars as if it's an achievement.

"Social assistance is there to help people through difficult times. It shouldn't be turned into social media content or worn like a badge of honour. If you're able to work, then work. Stop glorifying dependence on taxpayers while calling it a testimony.

"Jesus never taught people to boast about living on public assistance. He taught honesty, responsibility, and compassion. Please stop making a mockery of taxpayers and of the people who genuinely need these benefits to get through difficult seasons.

"Some of us wake up every day, go to work, and pay huge amounts in taxes, only to see social media posts celebrating money that comes from those taxes. It's nothing to be proud of. Go get a job! Mumu!!"

Okoye Chinenye said:

"I understand that you are overexcited, but pls mind how you share confidential news to the public. Thank you."

Gift John Odoh said:

"Give your child the academic support they deserve.

"We help African children in the diaspora thrive through engaging online lessons.

"Happy new month."

Deborah Olufunke Ogungbeni - Akinsolugba said:

"Not everyone has to be become a content creator. If you don’t know or have what to post, it’s totally okay."

Okeke Vivian said:

"No please stop this. This has been ongoing for years nobody says it online. It’s not everything you bring to the public as content. Please let’s learn and know what do being to the public. Chei."

Bamidele Adesope Adeleye said:

"Would you like to be reported to Ontario Works? Just asking. I can give them a call if you dont take down this post."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman in Canada had shared how much she spent on her relocation as a family of three.

Canadian government sends mum child support

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman in Canada, Nkechi Bianze, had displayed the huge amount that the Canadian government sent her as child support.

In a Facebook post, the mother of one revealed that the government had used her and her husband's information to obtain their earnings and was able to determine the arrears the government owed them since discontinuing their child benefit payment in early 2023.

Nkechi displayed her dashboard showing she would be paid CAD 5, 577.75 (over N6 million) as child benefit on March 20. She funnily wondered if she was not entitled to the funds.

Source: Legit.ng