A Nigerian man who purchased a 2.5 kVA solar system for a whopping N2.2 million shared his experience online

In a now-viral post on X, the man explained that he had grown fed up with buying expensive fuel for his already faulty generator

He knew he badly needed solar power, so he saved up for it and said it was a decision he did not regret

A Nigerian man recounted his decision to invest in a solar power system after getting tired of the costs and reliability issues associated with running a generator.

The post, which circulated online, detailed the financial strain he had faced and the alternative he eventually pursued.

Man fed up with faulty generator switches to solar power. Photo credit: @itsheadyagain/X, Igor Alecsander/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man purchases solar for N2.2 million

The man, who posted under the handle @itsheadyagain on X, narrated how persistent problems with his generator had left him frustrated.

He explained that he had been spending heavily on fuel while also contending with frequent breakdowns.

According to him, the experience had been compounded by dealings with mechanics who accepted payment and failed to provide lasting solutions.

These challenges had convinced him that a change was necessary if he was to maintain a stable power supply at home.

He stated that purchasing a solar system outright had not been financially straightforward, so he had looked for an option that allowed him to spread the cost.

He said he found a company offering a plan that enabled customers to save towards installation and pay half of the agreed amount upfront before the system was fitted.

Under that arrangement, he paid a deposit and had the setup completed within two days.

The system he chose was rated at 2.5 kilovolt-amperes and was installed for a total of N2.2 million naira.

He noted that the installation had allowed him to run several household appliances without interruption.

Nigerian man spends N2.2 million on installation of solar system. Photo credit: @Yaorusheng/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Among the items he listed were a refrigerator, electric fans, internet equipment, a television set, and laptops.

He added that he was now paying the remaining balance in instalments over a period of months, which he found manageable.

The man said he had no regrets about the decision and described the outcome as a relief compared to his previous situation.

He linked the improvement directly to the switch to solar, noting that the change had removed both the burden of fuel expenses and the uncertainty of generator faults.

In his words:

"Fed up with buying expensive fuel for a gen that constantly coughs like it has asthma, and dealing with mechanics who take money and run, I knew I needed solar. But dropping the full cash upfront wasn't easy. That’s when I found Solarcorpenergy. Their 2.5kVA system for ₦2.2M was perfect for me, and they have a plan where you save up and install at 50%. I signed up, paid the ₦1.1M deposit, and they completed my installation within 48 hours! Now my fridge, fans, WiFi, TV, and laptops run smoothly while I comfortably split the balance over a few months."

Reactions as man installs N2.2 million solar system

His post attracted attention on X, with Nigerians reacting to his experience.

Duce said:

"Even Aso rock dey use solar, who we come be."

Lanre said:

"Which package can power pumping machine?"

@3rdSon said:

"Too costly. Did mine wey cheaper last year and it carries everything in my house including ACs and all."

@Angel Dizzy said:

"I no check anything, only that battery size don pursue me. make I dey manage me 20,000mah power bank yet. money never dey for itel power tank."

@Livëon Luxe added:

"Show me the jobs you do to get the fundings to put all this in place? Introduce me sir, so I can replicate."

See the post below:

Man who installed 2 solar panels speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man gave a breakdown of how much he spent on installation as he finally installed solar electricity at his home.

He mentioned the materials used for the installation, including the amount he paid the electrician for his workmanship.

Source: Legit.ng