The UAE government has published the monthly income a foreigner must earn to qualify for residency permit in the country

The minimum salary requirement depends on whether an applicant receives employer-provided housing or arranges accommodation independently

The UAE published the financial solvency criteria directly on its official website, setting clear earning thresholds for prospective residents

The United Arab Emirates has outlined the minimum monthly income a foreign national must earn to be considered eligible for residency permit residence in the country, publishing the figures directly on its official government website.

According to the UAE government's published guidelines, the financial threshold an applicant must meet depends on their housing situation at the time of application.

UAE publishes monthly income requirement for foreigners seeking residency permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Antonio Masiello/peng song

Source: Getty Images

UAE monthly income requirements for residency permit

Foreigners whose employers provide them with housing accommodation must earn at least AED 3,000 (N1,112,838) per month to qualify for residency permit.

Those who do not benefit from employer-provided housing face a higher bar. Such applicants must demonstrate a monthly income of at least AED 4,000 (N1,483,784) to meet the financial solvency requirement.

The UAE website states:

"Financial solvency must be demonstrated, with a minimum monthly income of AED 3,000 plus employer-provided housing, or AED 4,000 if housing is not provided."

UAE: Other conditions apply

The UAE government noted that financial solvency is one of several requirements that applicants must satisfy when applying for residency permit. While the income thresholds represent a key qualifying condition, the government's published guidelines include additional criteria that prospective applicants are expected to meet alongside the earnings requirement.

For Nigerians and other Africans considering a move to the UAE, understanding the income thresholds early in the planning process is particularly relevant, as meeting the financial solvency benchmark forms a foundational part of any successful residency permit application.

UAE mentions residence permit requirements for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE outlined the requirements and application process for foreigners seeking a residence visa.

The government listed the documents applicants need to provide, including a valid passport, a personal photograph, proof of kinship, an employment certificate, and health insurance, while also stating the application fee.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng