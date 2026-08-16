Davido took to Instagram to share a celebratory video call with his uncle, Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke, as INEC tallied results

Governor Adeleke was spotted dancing and thanking God while awaiting the official declaration of the Osun governorship election outcome

The post, tagged #OsunDecides2026, drew excited reactions from fans backing the governor's re-election bid

Davido is not hiding how he feels about his uncle's political fortunes. In the early hours of Sunday, 16 August 2026, the Afrobeats superstar took to Instagram to share footage of himself on a video call with Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke, capturing the pair in a jubilant mood as results from the Osun governorship election continued to roll in.

A separate clip shared by entertainment page @goldmynetv also showed the governor and his entourage dancing and offering prayers as they awaited the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to formally declare the results.

Davido shares celebratory post with his uncle Ademola Adeleke on Instagam. Credit: davido/aadeleke

Source: Instagram

Osun Election Results Await Official INEC Declaration

Early results from 15 local government areas had shown Adeleke taking a significant lead over his closest rival as the count progressed through the night. The governor, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was seeking another term in office against opposition from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties.

Davido has been a visible supporter of his uncle throughout the campaign period, and Sunday's posts reflected that bond, equal parts family celebration and political statement.

Gov Ademola Adeleke seen dancing and rejoicing ahead of INEC final declaration. Credit: aadeleke

Source: Instagram

Davido's celebratory post with his uncle is below:

A video of Governor Adeleke dancing is below:

Fans React to Davido's Celebratory Post

The comments section lit up with supporters weighing in:

@nkechiblessingsunday wrote:

"IMOLE"

@emeka_leonald asked:

"Them don announce the winner ??🏆"

@iamtrinityguy commented:

"Congratulations to our best governor and big thanks to Davido for the full support ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ baddest for life"

@confidencerondu wrote:

"Protect OBO at all cost ❤️No weapon formed or fashioned against you shall prosper 💡light is here and it's shining. Congratulations Gov. Adeleke"

@kunta.kite simply said:

"God is good"

@charles_dc_001 joked:

"Thank God say VDM no campaign for Davido uncle..him for come tell us tomorrow say nah him make the man win 😂 @davido @cubana_chiefpriest"

Gov Adeleke's billionaire brother spotted at polling unit

Legit.ng reported that Davido's billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, also exercised his civic duty in Osun state.

The businessman was captured on camera in the queue with other voters at his polling unit. His humble appearance sparked reactions as many praised Davido's father.

Source: Legit.ng