The UAE government has outlined conditions under which foreigners holding valid residence permits can still face administrative deportation

Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022 sets out the executive regulations governing the entry and residence of foreigners in the UAE

Foreigners without visible means of survival or those flagged for public security reasons are among those who can be removed

The United Arab Emirates government has confirmed that holding a valid residence permit does not automatically protect a foreigner from being deported, identifying two specific conditions under which administrative deportation can still be carried out.

The rules are contained in Article 71 of Cabinet Resolution No. (65) of 2022, which sets out the executive regulations for Federal Law by Decree No. (29) of 2021 on the entry and residence of foreigners in the UAE.

The UAE has disclosed reasons foreigners can face deportation even when they hold valid residence permits. Photo Credit: Alexander Nemenov

Source: Getty Images

UAE: Grounds for deportation despite valid residence

According to the regulation, the UAE may proceed with the administrative deportation of a foreigner who holds a residence permit in either of the following situations:

1. If he has no apparent means of survival.

2. If the security authorities consider that his deportation shall be required by the public interest, public security or public morals.

The first condition targets residents who cannot demonstrate a visible or verifiable source of income or financial support sufficient to sustain themselves while living in the country.

The second gives security authorities broad discretionary powers to initiate deportation where they judge a foreigner's continued presence to be a risk to the public or contrary to the country's values and moral standards.

What foreigners in UAE need to know

The regulation makes clear that a residence permit is not an unconditional guarantee of stay. Foreigners living in the UAE are expected to maintain financial stability and conduct themselves in a manner consistent with public order and the country's legal and moral framework.

The powers granted to security authorities under the second condition are notably wide-ranging, covering threats to public interest, public security, and public morals, each of which can be interpreted and applied at the discretion of the relevant authorities.

The UAE is home to a large expatriate population, with foreigners making up the vast majority of residents in the country. Understanding the legal grounds on which deportation can occur, even for those with valid permits, is considered essential knowledge for anyone living or planning to live in the Emirates.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had listed 11 categories of residents who can stay abroad for more than 180 days without losing their residency.

Income required for UAE retirement residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had declared the amount foreigners need to earn every year to qualify for its retirement residency permit.

Under the official requirements, any foreign national seeking a retirement residence permit in the UAE must show that their yearly income is at least AED 240,000 (approximately ₦177.6 million), whether the money comes from inside the UAE or from abroad.

To verify this, applicants are required to submit a bank statement covering the six months immediately before the date they file their application.

Source: Legit.ng