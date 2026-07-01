A young Nigerian lady who recently installed a solar system got many people talking after posting her setup

She mentioned in the video that she purchased it with a solar panel and said she charges it with both NEPA light and sunlight

After disclosing the total amount she paid, she spoke about how long the system lasts and the appliances she uses it to power

A Nigerian lady who installed a solar system 1 month ago bragged about how long it lasts and mentioned the total amount she paid for the entire setup, including the installation.

She explained in the video that many people who bought the Itel solar system use it as a power bank. However, she uses hers as a solar system and explains how she uses it.

Nigerian lady reveals N750k solar installation, says she charges it with NEPA and sunlight. Photo Source: TikTok/thebeautifulalero

Source: TikTok

Lady installs solar system, gives review

In the clip, @thebeautifulalero mentioned that she made the video to give a review after several of her followers, who watched a video of her solar purchase, asked about the price of the solar system and whether it lasts.

She said:

"Since I got my solar, I've gotten a lot of questions like, does it last, does it carry TV and fridge?"

In the video she shared on her TikTok page, the moment the solar panel was being placed on her roof was shown, and she also revealed the amount she paid for the entire setup.

Lady who installed solar system shares N750k setup, says it powers TV and fridge. Photo Source: TikTok/thebeautifulalero

Source: TikTok

She said:

"I spent approximately 750,000 for the entire thing. It charges with both solar and NEPA. You can use it for your TV and fridge."

The young lady mentioned that she has been using her solar system for just 1 month and, from her observation, it lasts well and she has no complaints.

She concluded:

"It lasts, I've been using mine for a month now and I have no complaints."

Reactions as lady purchases solar system

IT’s•_•CharLey noted:

"Well all I can say it’s the power tank it’s very nice and if you are in Benin and yours get issue under 2 weeks itel will give you a new one I have 24hrs light."

TheCynthiaKreD said:

"I spent 486k for this same thing last year December and it still working perfectly."

Rich Precious explained:

"it's Carry's my own 2 bedroom lighting and one fridge and my ps game for hours.."

BelloAdesuwa wrote:

"Hi. as a business owner who sells Frozen chicken and fish do u think this will be good for my business?"

Dave Billions added:

"Them cheat you ooh, I spent just 575k on everything, power tank, 500watt panel, installation as well."

Ola Moore💲💸 stressed:

"Na 505k I spent on everything and na even 500watt panel I de use."

TAMS_GLOW shared:

"Abeg who Dey Benin wey I fit get everything for 550k abeg I no get money ooo."

Odogwu for fine tees wrote:

"Is your installer in Lagos? If yes please can I have his contact please."

Nate added:

"I’m not putting 750k on itel power tank."

habeebtyryams said:

"Been using my since February and it’s so nice. Carries my fridge, tv and solar fan."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man shared how he began earning money after installing a 7.5 kVA solar inverter at home. He said he now sells electricity to three neighbours and earned ₦25,000 in one month.

The man also revealed that he spent about N4 million on the solar system, adding that he did not install it mainly to make money.

Man installs solar system, shares total amount

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared how he solved his power problem by installing a solar power system at his workplace.

He said he would no longer worry about NEPA or buying fuel and revealed that he spent about N600,000 to set up the system.

Source: Legit.ng