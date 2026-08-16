Political activist Deji Adeyanju claimed the APC moved to unseat Osun Governor Adeleke even as Adeleke actively supported President Tinubu ahead of 2027

Adeyanju said the APC had every structural advantage in Osun State yet still pushed to remove the governor from office

The comments sparked debate online about Adeleke's political loyalty and what his next move will be before the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Political activist and lawyer Comrade Deji Adeyanju has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to remove Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke from office, despite the governor reportedly using his political structure to support President Bola Tinubu.

He alleged that the APC entered the Osun 2027 race with a double advantage — both Adeleke's support base and its own party structure — yet still worked to push the governor out.

Adeyanju says Adeleke supports Tinubu, but the APC plotted to remove him. Photo credit: Deji Adeyanju/Ademola Adeleke

Source: Facebook

Adeyanju made the claim on Sunday, August 16, 2026, via his verified X account @Adeyanjudeji, reacting to developments surrounding the Osun governorship election and APC's conduct in the state.

He described the party's behaviour as characteristic of those who cannot be satisfied, using the phrase "eating with the devil requires a long spoon" to capture what he called APC's treacherous politics.

Adeyanju on Adeleke's loyalty to Tinubu

Despite expressing frustration with the APC's conduct, Adeyanju said he does not believe the governor will change course.

"Will Adeleke now have sense and work against Tinubu? In my opinion, never. He will still work for Tinubu,"

The activist stopped short of calling on Adeleke to switch allegiances, but his comments raised questions about the political calculations of governors who align with the federal government while their own party threatens their tenure.

Reactions to Adeyanju's Claims

The post attracted differing views from Nigerians on X.

@Mraddressor backed Adeyanju's position, saying:

"He will still work for Tinubu. David deleted all his tweets where he called Asiwaju out!!! In today's politics, Seyi Makinde and Bala are the only governor that has Balls to look Asiwaju in the Eyes."

@Agbomjrn shifted focus to the 2027 general elections, writing:

"Tinubu didn't find his way, and people should not think this is the way the general election will be next year; they are definitely going to rig it."

@Kokannigga9ja agreed with the betrayal angle:

"You're right…Hence, APC's requirement, failure to field Omisore, it was a setup for Adeleke to pick the APC card thinking he would remain in office, but he's not a trusted ally of Aso Rock."

@Newben82 predicted Adeleke would still publicly praise Tinubu, writing:

"Tinubu will still brainwash ADELEKE, gaslighting him that if he wanted to rig him out, it's just a call away to Amupita, courts, and the rest is history. Watch ADELEKE give Tinubu all the glory for being neutral."

@greengizie wrote:

"I agree with your observation & opinion. Wait & see what Adeleke will do; requires, he will still support Tinubu in 2027, u will not find him with the opposition. Politicians are about their interest first."

Not all respondents shared Adeyanju's reading. @sodique_ challenged the premise directly, asking whether the activist was suggesting there should be no election in Osun simply because Adeleke supports Tinubu, and adding that what matters is a level playing field for all contestants.requires,

Senator Ojudu lists 15 factors why APC lost to Adeleke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former senator Ojudu Babafemi published a list of 15 factors he said worked against the APC in the Osun governorship election.

Ojudu named frozen state accounts, hunger, and Edo governor's remarks among the forces that boosted Adeleke's support.

The post drew wide reactions, with commenters praising Adeleke's resilience and criticising Oyetola's role in the loss

Source: Legit.ng