A Nigerian mum in the United Kingdom who had lamented over her life abroad shared a new update about her stay abroad

The mother of 3 celebrated as she finally became a UK citizen and posted the British passport she recently received

Many who came across the video on TikTok shared their thoughts on the woman’s achievement and their similar experiences

A Nigerian woman in the United Kingdom, Atinuke Owoeye, who had lamented over her struggles abroad shared an interesting achievement.

She had gone viral last year when she said she was in the UK for four years and had nothing to show for it.

Nigerian Mum in UK Who Had Lamented Over Life Abroad Finally Becomes British Citizen, Shows Passport

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady in UK gets british passport

Identified as @theatinukeowoeye on TikTok, the woman expressed joy about her British citizenship.

She almost broke down in tears as she recounted how she had not achieved anything last year.

Her words:

"I honestly can’t believe how fast everything has changed from last year up until today, honestly. There was a point we genuinely got stuck, like nothing was happening. Nothing was moving. It even brought us to that piont of massive reflection.”

She captioned the video:

"Last year, I shared how we felt like we had nothing to show after 4 years in the UK but today, I’m sharing this for anyone who feels like they’re in that same place. Keep trusting God, your story isn’t over yet."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Niegrian woman's British passport

maureen igoche

I was telling my husband the same thing ohhhhhhh that we are in this country nothing to show for it. But I so much believe in God. As long as am paying my bills, eating, have roof upon our heads, send money back home. I come to realise that we are trying and doing well. But I knw God will perfect everything that concern us in this country.

blaqlara

Congratulations Stranger been in the uk for almost 8 years nothing to show for it lol but God is a God of Change and he will work it out surely

KING-IREMIDE

Awwwww…Congratulations sis, I tap into this answered prayer for my family and I. Mercy of God will speak for us.Amen

bolaharrison

Congratulations Atinuke! This is your evidence that God is good. I love that you came back to update your followers, growth doesn’t always look smooth but in the end, we get to our goal

Mummy Tripple J

I am tapping into this blessing. As God did it for you. May He also do it for my family. It’s been 4 years and I am honestly hoping on God. God is good. CONGRATULATIONS stranger

Nigerian Mum in UK Who Had Lamented Over Life Abroad Finally Becomes British Citizen, Shows Passport

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng