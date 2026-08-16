APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji defeated incumbent governor Ademola Adeleke in Obokun Local Government Area of the ongoing Osun governorship election

The final result at the Obokun LGA collation centre showed the APC polled 16,120 votes against the Accord Party's 12,023 votes

The Obokun result remains subject to final approval by the INEC Returning Officer at the state collation centre in Osogbo, the Osun state capital

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Obokun, Osun state - All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji has secured victory in Obokun Local Government Area (LGA) during the 2026 Osun state governorship election, defeating incumbent governor and Accord Party candidate Ademola Adeleke in a contest that produced a margin of 4,097 votes.

As reported by Premium Times, the final result was announced at the Obokun LGA collation centre at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2026, showing the APC with 16,120 votes and the Accord Party with 12,023 votes. A total of 29,147 votes were cast across the local government area, made up of 28,687 valid votes and 460 rejected ballots.

APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji defeats Accord Party’s Governor Ademola Adeleke to win Obokun LGA in the 2026 Osun governorship election. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

ADC records 205 votes in Obokun

About 13 other political parties participated in the Obokun LGA contest.

The ADC received 205 votes, ADP 99, AA 47, APGA 42, AAC 28, ZLP 84, APM 11, YPP 14, APP two, BP four, NNPP three, PRP one, and SDP four.

The full result for Obokun LGA in Osun state is highlighted below via X:

Osun: Obokun result awaits final collation

Legit.ng reports that the Obokun LGA result is not yet final. It must be forwarded to the state-level collation centre in Osogbo, where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer will consolidate figures from all 30 local government areas before declaring the overall winner.

More than 10 political parties are contesting the Osun election statewide. Early returns from polling units across Osun state have pointed to a tight race between Oyebamiji of the APC and Governor Adeleke of the Accord Party.

According to INEC, Osun state has 2,399,233 registered voters. Of these, 1,906,390 collected their Permanent Voter Cards and were eligible to vote across 332 wards in the state's 30 local government areas.

Read more on Osun election 2026

INEC uploads 90% of Osun election results

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC has uploaded a considerable number of polling unit results from the Osun election 2026 onto its Result Viewing Portal, known as IReV, following the close of voting in parts of the state.

The IReV portal showed that by 11:41 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2026, INEC had published over 3,400 results out of an expected 3,763 polling unit figures, accounting for 92.53 per cent of the total results required for a full picture of the vote.

Source: Legit.ng