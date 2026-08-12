The UAE government has outlined the exact financial penalty foreigners face if they remain in the country beyond their permitted stay period

The overstay fine applies to both expired entry visas and situations where the permitted stay duration has lapsed

The information has drawn attention from Africans abroad and those planning to visit the UAE

The UAE government has confirmed that foreigners who overstay their visa or exceed their permitted period of stay will be charged a fine of 50 AED for every day they remain in the country beyond the allowed duration.

The information was published by the UAE's Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Authority (ICP), which lists the fee under its Service Fines section.

The UAE government publishes the amount foreigners must pay after an overstay. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Foreigners in UAE pays fine for overstay

The fine, which amounts to 50 AED daily, covers two scenarios: the expiry of the permitted stay period granted to a visa holder, and the expiration of the entry visa itself. In both cases, the daily charge stands at 50 AED.

At current exchange rates, 50 AED amounts to roughly 18,542 naira per day. For travellers who remain in the UAE beyond their visa validity without renewing or adjusting their status, the fines accumulate daily, meaning a week of overstay could result in a penalty of 350 AED (N130,000) before any additional administrative fees are considered.

The UAE operates one of the more closely monitored japa systems in the world, and overstaying a visa can have consequences beyond financial penalties, including deportation and potential bans on future entry into the country.

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Source: Legit.ng