A Nigerian man has shown off his entire solar system setup on social media as he begins to enjoy an uninterrupted power supply

He mentioned in the post that he would no longer experience issues with NEPA or fuel because he now owns a solar inverter system

The post he shared shows the breakdown of the items he bought and the total amount it cost him to install the solar system

Amid the lack of power supply in the country, a man has taken a bold decision to install a solar inverter system for his apartment so he can enjoy constant electricity without relying on the power grid.

In a post on his social media page, he announced that he had just installed a solar inverter system and, as a result, he would no longer experience NEPA problems and fuel issues.

Nigerian man shows off solar system, shares total cost. Photo Source: Twitter/atsvisuals

Source: Twitter

Man shows off his solar system

@atsvisuals_ shared another post that contains the breakdown of what he spent on the solar installation and the total amount.

In his first post, where he spoke about the solar system he got, he wrote:

"My workspace just got a massive upgrade: a solar-powered setup."

"No more NEPA and fuel wahala!"

"Alhamdulillahi!!!"

Man who got tired of poor electricity installs solar system, reveals total amount he paid. Photo Source: Twitter/atsvisuals

Source: Twitter

He mentioned that people asked about the price of the inverter he installed; hence, that was why he made another post to show the breakdown of the cost.

The post read:

"Itel power tank 350k"

"450W bifacial solar panel 100k"

"Solar cable 6mm (10 yards) 40k"

"Accessories (2-pole DC breaker, 2-pole AC breaker, 1-pole AC breaker, AC surge protector, DC surge protector, enclosure box, knife switch changeover (100 amps), light indicator) 70k."

"Logistics & Workmanship 40k."

"Total = 600k"

"Logistics, workmanship and accessories vary."

Reactions as man purchases solar system

@NyaknoAndrew4 explained:

"I like your monitor bro, which model and inches?"

@0xtega_eth wrote:

"Hmm cheapest I've seen among others setup."

@Iamkingsleyf noted;

"Wait o "- 450W bifacial solar panel 100k I bought 535W for 91k last nov/dec."

@eferebo_e added:

"Does the power tank come with solar panel? Or the one you bought is additional?? For the other details i am clear."

@Weirdpolymath01 said:

"Please chief, where did you get that digital clock on your table and how much? Thanks."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man who installed a 7.5kVA solar system said he started selling electricity to three of his neighbours. He revealed that he made N25,000 in one month from the arrangement and disclosed that he spent about N4 million on the solar setup.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who installed a 7.5kVA solar system said he started making money by selling electricity to three of his neighbours. He revealed that he earned N25,000 in one month from the arrangement and said he spent about N4 million to install the solar system.

Man shares cost of 16kVA solar setup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared how much he spent to install a 16kVA solar system in his house.

He said he spent N4.5 million on the inverter, batteries, and solar panels. He also warned Nigerians to be careful because some sellers offer fake solar panels and charge people too much.

Source: Legit.ng