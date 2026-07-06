A roasted corn seller has claimed to earn N2.5 million monthly, causing varied reactions across social media

Nigerians have questioned whether the figure reflects profit, total sales, or an exaggerated claim in the viral video

The viral clip revived conversations surrounding recent remarks on small-business opportunities and economic realities

A video of a woman selling roasted corn has drawn a heated debate online after she claimed she earns about N2.5 million every month from the business.

The short clip, shared on X by @ChuksEricE on Sunday, July 7, showed someone asking the woman how much she makes from selling roasted corn.

She replied, "Per month I make like 2.5 million."

Can selling roasted corn really bring in N2.5 million every month? Nigerians weigh in. Photo: Georgia Evans

Source: Getty Images

It is unclear whether the clip was a spontaneous street interview or a content-creation skit. Even so, it quickly spread across social media, drawing thousands of reactions on X.

Nigerians question the figures

Many social media users said they found the claim difficult to believe.

One X user, @LinusNedu, wrote:

"Looking at the video is very possible, but that should be her total sales, not profit. In that stand, you can see more than 20 corns at a time, plus pears and coconuts. If she’s in a good position, she can easily sell more than 100 plus daily."

Another user, @ZunaGroup, dismissed the claim entirely, writing:

"There are always outliers in businesses, but this woman is not making 2.5million monthly, impossible."

Some people felt the seller may have exaggerated or misunderstood the question.

X user @Challplanet24 wrote:

"Does she make this amount or what she is aspiring to make?"

@labalingo said:

"She might be making it, but if u think it's the same for every Akara + Corn seller, na delulu dey worry u. It'll be like a foreigner thinking "money na water" applies to all Nigerians. Or a foreigner thinking all Nigerians live in fancy mansions after watching Nollywood."

Viral video ignites debate over how much petty trading can really earn. Photo: SIMON MAINA

Source: Getty Images

@Sire_Sammi wrote:

"Nigerian bloggers know how to escalate any ridiculous thing. When someone makes this kind of claim, first ask them how much they make per day. How many hours they work per day, how much they make per week, and how many times they work per week, and watch them crumble. Can this one count 2.5m naira if given to her?"

Watch the clip below:

Video revives debate over First Lady's comments

The discussion is linked to recent conversations about comments made by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

Earlier, she encouraged Nigerian women to consider low-capital businesses such as roasting corn, frying akara, and producing kulikuli. She said such ventures could provide sustainable income and deserved grants instead of loans.

Those remarks attracted criticism from many Nigerians, who said they did not reflect the country's economic realities, including rising inflation, high food prices and unemployment.

The First Lady later explained that the government's empowerment programme goes beyond corn and akara sellers. She said it also supports traders dealing in tomatoes, pepper, vegetables, and roasted plantain.

She also disclosed that the Federal Government gave ₦100 million to the Jigawa state government to support 2,000 petty traders, with each beneficiary receiving ₦50,000 through the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Group defends First Lady’s akara comment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Renewed Hope Neighbour 2 Neighbour defended First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu's remarks encouraging Nigerians to consider small businesses.

The group said critics misunderstood the First Lady's statement, explaining that her examples of selling akara, kuli-kuli and roasted corn reflected the Renewed Hope Initiative's focus on entrepreneurship, skills acquisition and financial support.

Source: Legit.ng