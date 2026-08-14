Albania Announces How Long Foreigners Must Live in the Country Before They Can Apply For Citizenship
- Albania's government has published the residency requirement foreigners must meet before they can apply for citizenship
- The official requirement is tied to a specific number of years of lawful residence within the country's territory
- The details were published directly on Albania's official government website for prospective applicants to review
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Albania has officially stated how many years a foreigner must live within its borders before becoming eligible to apply for citizenship, with the details published on the country's government website.
According to the information available on the Albanian government's official platform, any foreigner seeking citizenship through naturalisation must first establish lawful residency in the country for a minimum period. The requirement applies regardless of the applicant's nationality or country of origin.
Albania's residency requirement for citizenship
The government's website states the condition clearly, noting that applicants must:
"have lawfully resided in the territory of the Republic of Albania, for at least 5 years" before they can be considered for citizenship.
This means that a foreigner who moves to Albania would need to maintain legal residency in the country for five consecutive years before submitting any application. The emphasis on lawful residence suggests that the period must be documented and officially recognised, rather than simply being physically present in the country.
Albania citizenship: What this means for applicants
For individuals considering Albania as a long-term destination, the five-year threshold is a key benchmark to work towards. Those interested in eventually obtaining Albanian citizenship would need to plan their residency accordingly and ensure their stay remains in compliance with the country's immigration regulations throughout that period.
Albania, located in Southeastern Europe along the Adriatic and Ionian Seas, has attracted growing international interest in recent years as a destination for relocation, particularly given its relatively low cost of living and European positioning.
Citizenship: Slovakia gives update on language test
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Slovakia had outlined the details of its Slovak-language test for foreigners seeking citizenship.
Applicants are required to read a randomly selected Slovak-language article of at least 500 words before writing what they remember within 30 minutes.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng