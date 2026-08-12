The UK government has confirmed that holders of certain work visas do not need to prove English language ability when applying to settle in Britain

Eight visa categories qualify for the exemption, covering skilled workers, religious ministers, domestic workers, and international sportspersons, among others

Legit.ng learnt that the official guidance applies to settlement applications made in 2026 under the UK's official immigration rules

The United Kingdom government has confirmed that applicants seeking to settle in Britain on certain work visas are not required to demonstrate any knowledge of the English language as part of their settlement application in 2026.

The guidance, published on the official UK government website, identifies eight visa categories whose holders are automatically exempt from the English language requirement when applying for indefinite leave to remain.

The UK reveals eight visa routes that do not require an English test for settlement applications. Photo Credit: WPA Pool, Chris2766

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8 visa categories exempt from English test

According to the UK government, the following visa holders do not need to prove their knowledge of English when applying to settle:

1. Skilled Worker, T2 or Tier 2 visa.

2. Representative of an Overseas Business visa.

3. Minister of Religion visa (T2).

4. International Sportsperson visa.

5. Innovator Founder visa.

6. International Agreement visa (Temporary Work).

7. Domestic Worker in a Private Household visa.

8. Scale-up Worker visa.

The exemption applies specifically to the settlement stage of the application process, meaning that holders of these visas who have met the required period of continuous residence in the UK may proceed to apply for settlement without sitting an approved English language test or submitting evidence of a recognised qualification.

What the exemption means for applicants

The English language requirement is a standard condition for most people seeking to settle permanently in the United Kingdom. Applicants who do not fall within an exempt category must ordinarily demonstrate competence in English by passing an approved test or holding a degree taught in English, among other accepted routes.

However, the UK government's official exemptions guidance makes clear that the eight listed visa categories are treated differently, removing what can be a significant administrative and financial barrier for workers already established in the country.

This distinction is particularly relevant for migrants on the Skilled Worker route, which remains one of the most common pathways into the UK for workers from Nigeria and other African countries. Settlement applications under this route, once sufficient qualifying time has been completed, will not require any English language evidence under the 2026 rules.

Prospective applicants are advised to verify their specific visa category against the exemption list on the UK government website before submitting a settlement application, as conditions may vary depending on individual circumstances and the precise visa held.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had listed 19 nationalities exempt from the English test for citizenship applications in 2026.

UK online service for booking citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had published its official online service for booking citizenship tests.

The government said the test is a mandatory requirement for those going through the citizenship or settlement application process.

Candidates must book their sitting online and must do so no fewer than three days before their intended test date.

Source: Legit.ng