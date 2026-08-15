Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke arrived at his polling unit in Ede at about 8:30 a.m. on election day

Adeleke joined other voters at the polling unit and went through the accreditation process before voting

The governor exercised his franchise as voting continues across Osun State in the governorship election

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has voted in the ongoing governorship election in the state, joining residents across Osun who turned out to cast their ballots on Saturday, August 15.

Adeleke arrived at his polling unit in Ede, his hometown, at around 8:30 a.m. and took his place in the queue alongside other registered voters.

Channels TV reported that before casting his vote, the governor completed the accreditation process at the polling unit, as required by electoral procedures.

Adeleke votes in Ede

Ede, located in Osun State, is the governor's home base, and his appearance at the polling unit drew attention as residents and party faithful watched him participate in an election that will determine whether he secures a second term in office.

The accreditation process, which involves biometric verification by electoral officials, was completed before Adeleke proceeded to cast his vote.

Governorship election underway in Osun

The election is taking place across polling units in Osun State, with voters deciding who will govern the state in the next term. Adeleke, who has been in office since December 2022 after a court-backed victory, is among the candidates seeking to return to the Government House in Osogbo.

Security personnel and electoral officials were deployed to polling units across the state ahead of the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng