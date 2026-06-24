A young Nigerian man who installed a 7.5kVA solar inverter has revealed that he now sells solar power to his three neighbours

He mentioned the total amount he made from selling the solar power since he started the process a month ago

He also revealed in the comments section of the post the total cost of the solar inverter and details of his solar setup

A young man who recently installed a 7.5kVA solar inverter shared the amount he made in a month after selling solar power to his neighbours.

In the comments section of the post, he mentioned the total amount he spent on the solar system and gave a breakdown of the solar power his neighbours had used.

Man earns cash from selling solar power to neighbours, reveals cost of 7.5kVA installation. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/ciphertoone, Getty Images/Ijeh Williams

Source: Twitter

Man mentions cost of 7.5kVA solar inverter

In the post, he mentioned that his first neighbour used a total of 53kWh and paid him ₦10,600 at the rate of ₦200/kWh.

@ciphertoone spoke about his second neighbour in the apartment. He mentioned that his second neighbour used 45kWh and was charged a sum of ₦9,000, with a little extra added later.

He spoke about his third neighbour as well in the post, while mentioning the exact amount he had made in a month after selling solar power to his neighbours.

His statement:

"It's one month now and I've made 25k naira selling SOLAR light to my neighbours. Using a 10kW LiPO4 battery and 7.5kVA inverter with 8 x 650W panels."

"The first neighbour (N1) used 53kWh, that's 10,600 at the rate of 200/kWh."

"The second neighbour used 45kWh, which is 9k (he was added 5 days after N1)."

"The last neighbour was added about 2 weeks after N1 and used 29.3kWh. So on a new month slate, the total speculated to make is 50k."

Man who installed 7.5kVA solar inverter sells power to neighbours, reveals one-month earnings. Photo Source: Twitter/ciphertoone

Source: Twitter

In the comments section of the post, he was asked how long he thought it would take him to recover the money he spent on the solar system. In response, he said:

"I didn’t set it up to make money actively."

Also in the comments section, he mentioned the total amount he paid for the solar setup from which he sells power to his neighbours.

He added:

"4M for solar setup. The TS Gateway Hub is 350k."

Reactions as man reveals cost of inverter

@Usamali19 explained:

"With this how long would it take to make back your money or become fully profitable?"

@OlaDeeGee added:

"What rules have you given to users, especially type of load or appliances it can carry."

@10fourball shared:

"It’s time for Nigerians to start making money in a smart way. This is awesome."

@Arsens_gun noted:

"Na so una no fit keep quiet till government figure this out and come for all of you. Sometimes is golden to be mute. Very important."

@spythonian wrote:

"How are you able to monitor what each of them is using? I mean the device."

@altomeistens added:

"We need a side hustle community for Nigerians, similar to r/sidehustle. Where we all come and share ideas."

@Jiraiyas_Senpai said:

"Insane considering their total usage is less than my weekly usage . Nice way to make extra pocket money."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a man who purchased a 5kWh lithium solar system on instalments shared his experience after using it for 10 months.

The man revealed that the solar setup helped him go completely off the commercial electricity grid, providing him with a steady power supply without outages. He also disclosed the amount he spent on the system.

Man switches to solar power, shares review

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a man who purchased a 5kWh lithium solar system on instalments shared his experience after using it for 10 months.

The man revealed that the solar setup, valued at about $1,800, allowed him to go completely off the commercial electricity grid and enjoy an uninterrupted power supply. He added that he had consumed over 1,700 kWh of electricity from the system during the period and was saving money that would have otherwise been spent on electricity bills.

Source: Legit.ng