Ireland Publishes Names of 22 Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Entry for 90 Days, Displays Full List
- Ireland has published the names of countries in South America whose citizens do not need a visa to visit the country
- The Irish government also mentioned many countries in Asia and Europe whose citizens do not need a visa to travel to Ireland
- The list only includes some countries in Asia, Europe, and South America, with African countries excluded
Ireland has now published information on its official website about the countries whose nationals may not need a visa to travel to the country.
The list displayed on the website covers about four different regions, with a few countries under each.
Ireland names countries exempt from visa requirements
Observation, however, shows that no African country is on the list. This means that citizens of African countries who wish to travel to Ireland must obtain a visa before doing so.
Other countries in Europe and Asia also do not qualify for visa-free travel to Ireland. This article, however, focuses only on the countries listed on the Ireland government website whose citizens are eligible to travel to Ireland without the need for a visa.
The countries are as follows:
Ireland visa: Countries in Eastern Europe
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Kosovo
Montenegro
Republic of North Macedonia
Serbia
Türkiye
Ukraine
Ireland visa: Middle East countries
Bahrain
Kuwait
Oman
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Ireland visa: Asian countries
India
Indonesia
Kazakhstan
People's Republic of China
Philippines
Thailand
Uzbekistan
Vietnam
Ireland visa: South American countries
Colombia
Peru
The above are the countries that qualify for visa-free entry into Ireland. The link to access the website is here.
The Ireland website explains that citizens of the above-listed countries are only allowed visa-free entry to visit the country for up to 90 days.
Maldives names countries eligible for visa-on-arrival entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Maldives released a list of five African countries whose citizens are eligible for its visa-on-arrival programme.
The report explained that travellers from the eligible countries can stay in the Maldives for up to 30 days under the visa-on-arrival policy, provided they meet the country's entry requirements.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng