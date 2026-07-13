Ireland has published the names of countries in South America whose citizens do not need a visa to visit the country

The Irish government also mentioned many countries in Asia and Europe whose citizens do not need a visa to travel to Ireland

The list only includes some countries in Asia, Europe, and South America, with African countries excluded

Ireland has now published information on its official website about the countries whose nationals may not need a visa to travel to the country.

The list displayed on the website covers about four different regions, with a few countries under each.

Ireland publishes list of countries whose citizens can enter without a visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Seb Daly/Connect Images/Kinga Krzeminska

Source: Getty Images

Ireland names countries exempt from visa requirements

Observation, however, shows that no African country is on the list. This means that citizens of African countries who wish to travel to Ireland must obtain a visa before doing so.

Other countries in Europe and Asia also do not qualify for visa-free travel to Ireland. This article, however, focuses only on the countries listed on the Ireland government website whose citizens are eligible to travel to Ireland without the need for a visa.

The countries are as follows:

Ireland visa: Countries in Eastern Europe

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Kosovo

Montenegro

Republic of North Macedonia

Serbia

Türkiye

Ukraine

Ireland visa: Middle East countries

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Ireland visa: Asian countries

India

Indonesia

Kazakhstan

People's Republic of China

Philippines

Thailand

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

Ireland visa: South American countries

Colombia

Peru

The above are the countries that qualify for visa-free entry into Ireland. The link to access the website is here.

The Ireland website explains that citizens of the above-listed countries are only allowed visa-free entry to visit the country for up to 90 days.

Maldives names countries eligible for visa-on-arrival entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Maldives released a list of five African countries whose citizens are eligible for its visa-on-arrival programme.

The report explained that travellers from the eligible countries can stay in the Maldives for up to 30 days under the visa-on-arrival policy, provided they meet the country's entry requirements.

Source: Legit.ng