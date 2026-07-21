A social media user condemned the release of personal details about the late Bafana Bafana footballer Jayden Adams

The criticism was directed at an insider who reportedly shared information about his final hours

She took to her official X account to vent her disapproval while noting that his privacy would have been respected in death

Public attention turned towards how much of Jayden Adams’s private life should have been made known after his death.

A lady identified as Softsgora on X led the criticism and took aim at the person who had passed details to the media.

Lady speaks about late footballer Jayden Adams. Photo credit: Softsgora/X.

Source: UGC

Softsgora argued that although Adams had lived in the public eye, there were limits that ought to have been respected.

She expressed the view that deep aspects of his last day did not need to be aired and suggested that such disclosures served no purpose.

Softsgora also conveyed disbelief that someone close to him would have chosen to share those moments with journalists.

Outrage over disclosure of private details

Softsgora’s comments captured a mood that spread across the platform, where many felt the line between public interest and personal grief had been crossed.

The criticism focused on the decision to reveal sensitive exchanges rather than on Adams himself.

The tone of the reaction was one of disappointment and frustration, with an emphasis on protecting the dignity of those left behind.

Reports outline events before death

According to News24, a disagreement had taken place between Adams and his girlfriend Aqueelah Adendorf after banking notifications appeared on her phone relating to spending from a night out.

The publication stated that the couple later reconciled. Adams was then said to have been with friends who noticed that he appeared distressed.

News24 also reported that he spoke with his father Juanito at about eight in the morning and indicated that he could not go on.

Rapport, as cited by Daily Voice, added that Adams, Adendorf, his brother Ronaldo and several friends had gone out together the night before.

The report alleged that an argument continued after they returned to an apartment in Cape Town.

The publication of those details prompted the backlash that Softsgora voiced, with concern that private moments had been turned into public discussion.

See the post below:

Man posts rare clip of late Jayden Adams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of late South African footballer Jayden Adams sitting alone on the substitutes' bench resurfaced on X following news of his death.

The clip showed Adams in his Bafana Bafana jersey, number 23, appearing distressed during a fixture.

Source: Legit.ng