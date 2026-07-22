Argentina's World Cup squad landed home to a red carpet and military band welcome after losing the final to Spain in New Jersey

Messi was among several players absent from the flight back, with the Argentine Football Association confirming the absences on Monday

Reports from Argentine sports media linked Messi's absence to his return to Miami, where he plays for Inter Miami in MLS

Argentina's World Cup squad touched down at home to a military band and red carpet reception on Monday, July 20, but captain Lionel Messi was not among those stepping off the plane, and neither were several other prominent members of the squad.

La Albiceleste's quest to win the FIFA World Cup back-to-back suffered a heartbreaking end after they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the final, thanks to Ferran Torres's extra-time winner for La Roja.

Lionel Messi opted to travel to Miami after the World Cup final before he flies with his family to his native Rosario to begin a short break. Photo by Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, the Argentine Football Association confirmed that a number of players would not be on the return flight before the aircraft even departed the United States.

Images broadcast on local Argentine television showed coach Lionel Scaloni and part of the group disembarking, but Messi was visibly absent.

Messi heads back to Miami

Argentine sports media reported that Messi chose to travel to Miami rather than return to Buenos Aires.

The 39-year-old, who played all 120 minutes of the World Cup final against Spain in New Jersey, is based in South Florida, where he represents Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

The defeat is widely considered to be Messi's final World Cup appearance.

According to Indian Express, several other Argentine players also skipped the homebound flight. Those reported absent include Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Cristian Romero, Gerónimo Rulli, Nicolás Paz, Nahuel Molina Lucero and Juan Musso.

Messi and De Paul to miss Inter Miami fixtures

The homecoming was not what Argentine supporters had anticipated.

When the team lifted the trophy in Qatar in 2022, millions flooded the streets of Buenos Aires in celebration. This year, despite the final defeat to Spain, fans still turned out in respectable numbers to recognise the team's run to the last match of the tournament.

Messi and De Paul, who are both Inter Miami players, are now expected to sit out the club's next two fixtures.

Sources said both will miss the match against Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday, July 22, and the game against CF Montréal on Saturday, July 25, as they recover from the physical and mental demands of a demanding World Cup schedule.

Thousands welcome Argentina squad home

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the emotional welcome received by the Argentine national football squad in Buenos Aires following their narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Despite the absence of captain Messi, fans gathered to celebrate the team's journey, showcasing their undying support and affection for the iconic player who brought them joy for years.

Source: Legit.ng