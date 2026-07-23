Nyesom Wike has joined family members in the United Kingdom for his daughter's graduation from a British university

The graduation ceremony attracted several prominent Nigerian political figures from across party lines

The graduation gathering brought together governors, party leaders, and other public officials in the United Kingdom

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike joined his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Wike, in Southampton, United Kingdom, on Thursday, July 22, to celebrate their daughter Jazmyne's graduation.

Wike's daughter's graduation brought together governors and senior politicians from different parties. Photo: OlayinkaLere

Source: Twitter

She earned a Bachelor of Laws degree with Upper Second-Class Honours from the University of Southampton.

The occasion drew a notable gathering of Nigerian political and public figures, showing the minister's wide influence across party lines.

Among those who made the trip to Southampton were Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Prof. Sandy Onor, and PDP Board of Trustees Chairman Senator Mao Ohuabunwa.

Top political figures joined Wike in Southampton as his daughter earned a law degree from a UK university. Photo: OlayinkaLere

Source: Twitter

Political figures across party lines attend

Also in attendance were PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) Aaron Chukwuemeka, APC governorship candidate in Rivers State Hon. Kingsley Chinda, and Executive Director of Projects for the South South Development Commission Hon. Marcus Nle Ejii. House of Representatives member Hon. Victor Obuzor, who represents the Ahoada West/Ogba-Egbema/Ndoni Federal Constituency in Rivers State, was equally present, alongside publisher of This Nigeria Newspapers, Eric Osagie, and several others.

The news was shared on Thursday by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the FCT Minister, who posted photographs from the ceremony on X, captioning them "Happy Dad and Mum!"

Photos captured Wike celebrating a proud family moment at his daughter's graduation in the United Kingdom.

Source: Twitter

Wike has served as FCT Minister since August 2023, following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu after the 2023 general elections.

Wike’s son earns King’s College MSc

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Joaquin Wike, son of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, graduated with an MSc in Management and Technology Change from King’s College London.

The graduation ceremony was attended by his family, including Justice Eberechi Wike, as well as Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and senior Peoples Democratic Party leaders.

Wike thanked God for the achievement and expressed appreciation to friends and political associates who joined his family to celebrate the academic milestone.

Source: Legit.ng