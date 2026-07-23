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Wike's Daughter Earns UK Law Degree as Top PDP and APC Figures Attend Graduation, Photos Emerge
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Wike's Daughter Earns UK Law Degree as Top PDP and APC Figures Attend Graduation, Photos Emerge

by  Ololade Olatimehin
2 min read
  • Nyesom Wike has joined family members in the United Kingdom for his daughter's graduation from a British university
  • The graduation ceremony attracted several prominent Nigerian political figures from across party lines
  • The graduation gathering brought together governors, party leaders, and other public officials in the United Kingdom

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FCT Minister Nyesom Wike joined his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Wike, in Southampton, United Kingdom, on Thursday, July 22, to celebrate their daughter Jazmyne's graduation.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and his wife celebrate their daughter's graduation at the University of Southampton.
Wike's daughter's graduation brought together governors and senior politicians from different parties. Photo: OlayinkaLere
Source: Twitter

She earned a Bachelor of Laws degree with Upper Second-Class Honours from the University of Southampton.

The occasion drew a notable gathering of Nigerian political and public figures, showing the minister's wide influence across party lines.

Among those who made the trip to Southampton were Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Prof. Sandy Onor, and PDP Board of Trustees Chairman Senator Mao Ohuabunwa.

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Top Nigerian politicians gather with Nyesom Wike during his daughter's graduation celebration in the UK.
Top political figures joined Wike in Southampton as his daughter earned a law degree from a UK university. Photo: OlayinkaLere
Source: Twitter

Political figures across party lines attend

Also in attendance were PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) Aaron Chukwuemeka, APC governorship candidate in Rivers State Hon. Kingsley Chinda, and Executive Director of Projects for the South South Development Commission Hon. Marcus Nle Ejii. House of Representatives member Hon. Victor Obuzor, who represents the Ahoada West/Ogba-Egbema/Ndoni Federal Constituency in Rivers State, was equally present, alongside publisher of This Nigeria Newspapers, Eric Osagie, and several others.

The news was shared on Thursday by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the FCT Minister, who posted photographs from the ceremony on X, captioning them "Happy Dad and Mum!"

Nyesom Wike poses with his family after his daughter earned a law degree in the United Kingdom.
Photos captured Wike celebrating a proud family moment at his daughter's graduation in the United Kingdom.
Source: Twitter

Wike has served as FCT Minister since August 2023, following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu after the 2023 general elections.

Wike’s son earns King’s College MSc

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Joaquin Wike, son of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, graduated with an MSc in Management and Technology Change from King’s College London.

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The graduation ceremony was attended by his family, including Justice Eberechi Wike, as well as Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and senior Peoples Democratic Party leaders.

Wike thanked God for the achievement and expressed appreciation to friends and political associates who joined his family to celebrate the academic milestone.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ololade Olatimehin avatar

Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng. She holds a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in Mass Communication from UNILAG and NOUN, respectively. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng

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