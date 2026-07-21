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Fiji Releases List of African Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Without a Visa in 2026
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Fiji Releases List of African Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Without a Visa in 2026

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Fiji published its 2026 visa policy on its government website, listing African countries whose citizens do not need a visa to enter
  • A total of 17 African countries made the visa-free list, spanning West, East, Southern, and North Africa
  • Fiji noted that while visa requirements are waived for eligible nationals, a permit may still be required depending on the purpose of the visit

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Fiji, an island nation in the South Pacific Ocean, has released its 2026 visa policy, and it includes a long list of African countries whose citizens can enter without a visa.

The Fiji government published the full details on its official website, covering eligible countries from multiple continents. For African travellers in particular, the announcement opens a relatively straightforward path to visiting the Pacific destination.

Fiji announces 2026 visa-free entry list, reveals eligible African countries
Fiji releases 2026 visa-free entry list, says some travellers may still need a permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Vatican Pool/Elizabeth Fernandez
Source: Getty Images

Fiji free visa: Which African countries qualify

A total of 17 African countries made the visa-free list.

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  1. Botswana
  2. Gambia
  3. Ghana
  4. Kenya
  5. Lesotho
  6. Malaw
  7. Mauritius
  8. Nigeria
  9. Seychelles
  10. Sierra Leone
  11. South Afric
  12. Swaziland
  13. Tanzania
  14. Tunisia
  15. Uganda
  16. Zambia
  17. Zimbabwe

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Moldova publishes full list of African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

The above African countries are all exempt from Fiji's visa requirements.

Fiji: What travellers should know

While the visa exemption removes one significant barrier for citizens of these countries, Fiji has clarified that the waiver does not automatically cover every kind of visit. Depending on the purpose of travel, visitors may still be required to obtain a permit before or upon arrival.

The Fiji government's website also lists eligible countries from other continents, making it one of the more open visa regimes for international tourists in the Pacific region.

Moldova: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Moldova's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that only Mauritius and Seychelles qualified for Moldova's visa-free entry policy, while citizens of most other African countries are required to obtain a visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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