The US Army has published its official appearance standards listing hairstyles that soldiers are not allowed to wear while in service

The banned styles cover a range of choices from exaggerated updos and shaved scalp designs to hair dyed in unnatural colours

Male and female soldiers wearing certain uniform types face stricter rules, including restrictions on ponytails and loose hair

The United States Army has released its official list of hairstyles that are prohibited for soldiers, covering restrictions that apply both in and out of uniform as part of the service's appearance requirements.

The guidance is published on the Army's official recruitment website and applies to all enlisted soldiers and officers. It sets clear limits on the types of hairstyles, hair colours, and accessories that are considered incompatible with military service standards.

The US Army has listed the hairstyles soldiers are not permitted to wear. Stock images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Sean Murphy, Charday Penn

Source: Getty Images

7 Hairstyles the US Army prohibits

According to the Army's official appearance standards, the following hairstyles and hair-related choices are banned:

1. Hair that prevents a soldier from properly wearing headgear or protective equipment.

2. Dyes, tints, or bleaches that produce a colour not found naturally in human hair.

3. Steel hair picks.

4. Trendy or exaggerated hairstyles, including shaved portions of the scalp or designs cut into the hair.

5. Loose hair worn while in uniform.

6. Extreme or dramatic updo styles worn while in uniform.

7. Ponytails worn with dress or service uniform, or any ponytail longer than six inches from the top of the collar.

Why the rules exist

The Army's appearance policy is designed to maintain a uniform and professional look across all branches of service. Standards around headgear compatibility are particularly important for operational safety, as soldiers are required to wear helmets and other protective gear in field conditions.

The restriction on unnatural hair colours and elaborate styles reflects the service's broader expectation that personal hairdo choices should not draw attention away from unit cohesion or interfere with the practical demands of military duty.

The full details of the Army's appearance requirements, including additional standards for tattoos, nails, and jewellery, are available on the official US Army website.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US Army had named only three religious garments that are authorised for male and female soldiers.

Physical, health requirements for US military applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US government had explained the physical and medical requirements for military applicants.

According to the official guidance, a medical examination forms a compulsory part of the enlistment process across all branches of the US military.

The exam is designed to determine whether a prospective recruit is in good enough health to carry out the duties of military service.

Source: Legit.ng