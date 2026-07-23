South African women confronted Chidimma Adetshina outside court, hurling anti-immigrant slurs at the beauty queen

Adetshina appeared before the Cape Town Regional Court on Monday as she fights to halt her planned deportation by Home Affairs

The case was adjourned till August 19 after the former Miss Universe Nigeria was arrested last month for allegedly staying illegally

Former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina faced a hostile reception outside court on Monday as a group of South African women confronted her with anti-immigrant slurs, demanding she leave the country.

The beauty queen appeared before the Cape Town Regional Court as part of ongoing legal proceedings to stop her deportation by the Department of Home Affairs. The case was adjourned to August 19.

Reactions as Chidinma Adetshina faces verbal attack after court session over deportation plan. Photo credit@chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Adetshina was arrested in Cape Town last month on allegations that she had been living in South Africa illegally. Since then, she has been engaged in a legal battle to remain in the country.

Crowd confronts Adetshina outside court

A video circulating on social media captured a group of South African women gathered near the court and directing hostile remarks at the beauty queen.

Chidinma Adetshina verbally attack while attending court session. Photo credit@chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

The women were heard saying, "Oh, oh, go home. Nigeria is your home. Nigeria is your home. Identity, Steve, we won't accept those identities you stole in South Africa. I'm sorry, I'm sorry. Go home, Nigeria is your home. We wouldn't accept you in South Africa."

The clip has drawn significant attention online, sparking debate about xenophobia and immigration in South Africa.

Here is the Instagram video of Chidinma Adetshina below:

Nigerians react online to the video

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing strong responses from Nigerian users.

@smallchopsqueen wrote:

"Come home darling. We love our own. Nigeria is the giant of Africa and that's on period."

@wayup___1 commented:

"They better leave the country before something bad happens to them. Like no be by force to stay there nah"

@officialpearltessy2 said:

"As she no believe in Nigeria nko !? But she won. Nigerian pageant omo"

@youngwealth200 wrote:

"Shey na until something bad happens to her ni, you can try UK 🇬🇧 is our second home."

@aaa.amoah added:

"I can't understand...with this entitlement everywhere. Don't you have a place you call home? What did the Holy Book say about when you are not welcomed as a visitor?"

Chidimma Adetshina dazzles in Miss Universe outfits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Miss Universe beauty pageant might have come and gone, but the memories remained fresh in the minds of some netizens. Nigeria's representative at the competition, Chidimma Adetshina, proved her mettle and delivered as the first runner-up.

During the competition, she rocked some dazzling outfits, which made her a cynosure of eyes and one of the most talked-about contestants.

Source: Legit.ng