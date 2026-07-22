Greg Abbott Orders Crackdown on Birth Tourism: "US Citizenship Is Not for Sale"

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered investigations into alleged birth tourism schemes involving healthcare providers

The executive order directed state agencies to examine possible violations linked to organised birth tourism operations

Abbott’s directive focused on suspected facilitators rather than banning foreign nationals from giving birth in Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed an executive order directing multiple state agencies to investigate alleged birth tourism schemes in the state.

The order also targets healthcare providers accused of helping foreign nationals travel to Texas to give birth so their children can obtain US citizenship.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Orders Agencies to Investigate Birth Tourism Schemes

Source: Getty Images

Abbott announced the order on Tuesday, July 21, in a post on X, where he said authorities would hold anyone involved in facilitating the practice accountable.

"Individuals are traveling to the U.S. illegally to give birth and secure citizenship for their child. That's fraud," Abbott wrote.

He also said, "I issued an executive order directing state agencies to investigate these birth tourism schemes and hold every provider that facilitates them accountable."

Abbott ended the post with the message:

"U.S. citizenship is not for sale."

Authorities to investigate birth tourism

The executive order directs the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), Office of Inspector General (OIG), Texas Medical Board (TMB), Texas Board of Nursing (BON), and Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) to investigate claims of birth tourism schemes operating within Texas' healthcare industry.

The agencies have also been instructed to take enforcement action against licensed or regulated individuals and businesses found to be advertising, arranging, assisting with, providing, or otherwise participating in such schemes.

The order says possible penalties include suspending or revoking professional licences, barring offenders from state contracts, denying them state benefits, or taking other enforcement actions.

Who the order covers

Abbott's order applies to healthcare professionals and entities regulated by the state, including doctors, nurses, midwives, clinics, and other licensed providers if they are found to have taken part in birth tourism schemes.

The executive order cites the legal responsibilities of the relevant agencies, noting that they already have authority to regulate healthcare professionals, investigate fraud, and suspend or revoke licences where appropriate.

Texas may work with federal prosecutors

The order also authorises the state agencies, subject to the governor's approval, to work with federal prosecutors to identify and combat birth tourism schemes.

The cooperation may include sharing information and resources and referring suspected violations of federal law for further investigation.

Order targets schemes, not childbirth itself

The executive order does not prohibit pregnant foreign nationals from travelling to Texas or giving birth in the state.

Instead, it focuses on organised birth tourism operations and the licensed individuals or businesses accused of helping people travel to Texas primarily so their children can obtain U.S. citizenship at birth.

The order, signed on July 21, 2026, took effect immediately. It will remain in force until it is modified, amended, rescinded, or replaced by the governor.

US cancels visas over birth tourism schemes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the US intensified its crackdown on birth tourism networks involving foreign nationals seeking citizenship for children born in America.

The State Department said embassies uncovered fraudulent visa applications, revoked affected visas and imposed travel bans on some offenders.

Source: Legit.ng