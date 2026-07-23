An embarrassing own goal conceded by Inter Miami in their Major League Soccer (MLS) clash against Chicago Fire has gone viral, sparking hilarious reactions

Goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo failed to control a routine back-pass from defender Ian Fray, letting the ball roll through his legs into the net

Reacting to the blunder, a Nigerian man jokingly noted that the "repercussions" of the goalkeeper's error are somehow connected to Lionel Messi

A football supporter has taken to social media to react with amusement following a bizarre own goal conceded by Inter Miami during their Major League Soccer (MLS) match against Chicago Fire.

The game, which marked the return of MLS regular-season action following a brief break, became a talking point online not just for the final score, but for a calamitous defensive blunder in the first half.

A Nigerian man shares the moment Inter Miami made an own goal against Chicago. Photo credit: @_snowville/X, Inter Miami

Source: UGC

Inter Miami scores own goal against Chicago

In the 18th minute of the match at Nu Stadium, Inter Miami defender Ian Fray played a slow, routine back-pass to goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo.

What should have been a simple clearance turned into a nightmare for the goalkeeper. Ríos Novo completely misjudged the rolling ball, swinging his foot and missing it entirely.

The football supported, with the X username, @_snowville, shared how the ball slipped under Ríos Novo's legs and rolled embarrassingly into the back of his own net, gifting the Chicago Fire an unexpected 1-0 lead.

Sensing the irony of the club's defensive woes, he jokingly dragged the team's talisman, Lionel Messi, into the situation.

He said:

"Did y’all see the own goal the Inter Miami GK did overnight? Repercussions don de affect Lionel Messi. 😂😂"

Reactions as Inter Miami scores own goal

The post quickly garnered traction from local football supporters. Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:

@son_of_grace212 said:

"See the team Messi plays with 😭 yet he still managed to win 4 trophies with them considering they haven’t even won anything in their history before."

@HELALI_8 said:

"Their numerous mistakes highlighted Messi's greatness. No one can win the league with these players."

@ajayiyout said:

"Once Messi comes back, they will suddenly know how to play."

Watch the video below:

Why Messi missed Inter Miami fixtures

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Argentina's World Cup squad landed home to a red carpet and military band welcome after losing the final to Spain in New Jersey.

Messi was among several players absent from the flight back, with the Argentine Football Association confirming the absences on Monday.

Source: Legit.ng