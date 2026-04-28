A Nigerian man has shared his experience with a female member of Deeper Life Bible Church, who he was interested in

According to the man, he collected the lady's phone number, only to receive a crazy WhatsApp message from her early in the morning the next day

He admitted that dating a church girl is not easy, especially a member of Deeper Life church, adding that the message she sent him left him speechless

A man was left speechless after seeing the message that a female Deeper Life church member sent him on WhatsApp early in the morning.

Giving netizens a backstory, he explained on X that he had collected the lady's phone number, and early in the morning the following day, she sent him those messages.

A man has shared the crazy WhatsApp message he received from a Deeper Life church lady. Stock photos of a man and a woman for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Tassii Ranta Images, X/@StfuSmog

Source: Getty Images

Message from female Deeper Life church member

According to the man, known on X as @StfuSmog, the Deeper Life church lady's message was crazy, making him conclude that dating church girls is not easy.

He added that her message left him speechless.

"To date a church girl is not easy oo, especially a deeper life church member😭😂 cuz I was speechless," his tweet on April 27 read.

In the chat, the lady mentioned books of the Bible she would like him to read with her.

A man gets an unexpected WhatsApp message from a Deeper Life church lady whose number he had collected. Stock photo of a man for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: m-imagephotography

Source: Getty Images

See his chat with the Deeper Life member below:

Reactions trail man's chat with Deeper Lifer

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's chat with the Deeper Life member below:

@Eyegluee said:

"The kinda love I want this is how it should be..Godly couples study the word together."

@Uzzyworld1 said:

"You are blessed to have someone that is pushing you to reach Gods word You might even find whatever you are looking for in the bible."

@_maDmaX___ said:

"I initiated a similar idea where we explain each chapter we read, ours was Romans but she was inconsistent and just felt is best not to stress her with it ohh and she’s is equally Deeper Life."

@joedamilola said:

"Leave her alone if she not the kind of girl you want.. people will just post nonsense want to make sense out of it, if she is a [expletive], wahala, if she is a church girl problem, there no big deal in this, leave her and date your type. let people that will appreciate her date her."

@khaykwasinuel said:

"Like play you go find yourself dey drum for her church no worry."

@AwalaAle said:

"Well wanting your partner to read the Bible with you isn't a bad idea but they shouldn't be compelled to But I think she wants to do this cos she isn't certain about how serious he is about is Christian faith, and if she feels that way then she shouldn't be compelling people to do things they don't wanna do ,it would be better she dates someone who is as spiritually in tune as she is."

@Yhomi44 said:

"You are obviously still a kid, if not physically at least with your reasoning....U knew the kind of person she is when you approached her and still proceeded to engage her and now she's acting herself around you instead of you to adjust or let her be you dey laugh... Ode ni ee."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Deeper Life church member had listed four things she has never heard Pastor Kumuyi preach on.

Things Deeper Life made lady her believe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady born and brought up in Deeper Life had listed five things the church made her believe.

The first thing she mentioned in her TikTok video pertained to attending another church. According to her, one would be considered to have automatically backslided for attending another church.

The first thing she mentioned in her TikTok video pertained to attending another church. According to her, one would be considered to have automatically backslided for attending another church.

Source: Legit.ng