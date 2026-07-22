Manchester United have opened talks to sign Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gil from Argentine club San Lorenzo

The move would make Gil Man Utd's fourth signing of the summer transfer window if a deal is completed

The bid comes after Gil impressed during Paraguay's 2026 World Cup campaign, attracting attention from top European clubs

Manchester United have reportedly submitted a transfer bid for Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill as the Premier League club continues its squad rebuild ahead of the new season.

The Red Devils have opened formal talks with Argentine side San Lorenzo over a deal for the highly rated shot-stopper, who is attracting interest following an impressive 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

If completed, Gill would become one of Manchester United's major additions this summer, with the club viewing him as a potential replacement for Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Manchester United shows interest in World Cup star Orlando Gill ahead of the 2026/27 English Premier League season. Photo by: Michael Reaves.

Source: Getty Images

Orlando Gill's World Cup heroics spark transfer interest

Gill emerged as one of the standout goalkeepers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after producing a series of commanding performances for Paraguay.

The 25-year-old played a crucial role in helping Paraguay reach the knockout stages, earning praise for his shot-stopping ability, composure under pressure, command of the penalty area and distribution from the back.

His displays at the tournament significantly boosted his reputation, with several European clubs monitoring his situation before Manchester United made their move, per UK Metro.

Gill has also established himself as San Lorenzo's first-choice goalkeeper, becoming one of the most consistent performers in the Argentine top flight.

His club form earned him a regular place in Paraguay's national team before his breakthrough performances on football's biggest stage.

United planning for the future

Manchester United's interest in Gill highlights the club's determination to strengthen its goalkeeping department ahead of the new campaign, per TheHardTackle.

The move is also linked to uncertainty surrounding Senne Lammens' future, with the Belgian goalkeeper reportedly attracting interest elsewhere.

Should Lammens leave, United see Gill as a strong candidate to compete for a place between the posts.

Negotiations between Manchester United and San Lorenzo are ongoing as the English club looks to finalise another key signing before the transfer window closes.

Source: Legit.ng